Aryan Khan turns ‘desi boy’ at best friend’s wedding to win ‘joota churai’. Watch

When it comes to giving his heart and commitment to something, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is no less than his father. Recently, the director attended his best friend’s wedding, where he turned a fun ‘joota-churai’ game into a full-blown battle. In a video now going viral on social media, Aryan can be seen fighting with everyone to keep his friend’s shoes safe with him at the wedding.

The clip, which was shared by the wedding planners Zesst Events on their Instagram handle, is from Rhea Nadkarni and Maahir Mehta’s wedding. In the caption, they revealed that Maahir is Aryan’s best friend, and wrote, “When the Groom’s best friend is the BA****S of Bollywood. Between sneaky steals, dramatic negotiations, and laughter echoing through every corner — this wasn’t just joota churai, it was a total dhamaal.” The text on the post read, “Joota churai turned into a full-blown mini war!”