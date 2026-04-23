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Aryan Khan turns ‘desi boy’ at best friend’s wedding to win ‘joota churai’. Watch
A video of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been going viral on the internet, showing him turning a game of 'joota churai' into a full-blown friendly match.
When it comes to giving his heart and commitment to something, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is no less than his father. Recently, the director attended his best friend’s wedding, where he turned a fun ‘joota-churai’ game into a full-blown battle. In a video now going viral on social media, Aryan can be seen fighting with everyone to keep his friend’s shoes safe with him at the wedding.
The clip, which was shared by the wedding planners Zesst Events on their Instagram handle, is from Rhea Nadkarni and Maahir Mehta’s wedding. In the caption, they revealed that Maahir is Aryan’s best friend, and wrote, “When the Groom’s best friend is the BA****S of Bollywood. Between sneaky steals, dramatic negotiations, and laughter echoing through every corner — this wasn’t just joota churai, it was a total dhamaal.” The text on the post read, “Joota churai turned into a full-blown mini war!”
ALSO READ | ‘Shah Rukh would tutor Aryan, Suhana online for exams while shooting abroad’: Ex security chief says SRK has never told Gauri he’s tired for family time
In the video, Aryan Khan can be seen dressed in jeans, T-shirt and a brown jacket, with the groom’s shoes in his hands. He refused to let it go even when it turned into a snatching match. He was about to fall down on the floor, but held on to the shoes. The clip ended with him running away with the shoes.
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Aryan Khan 🔥💥
What is really happening here man 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/jz1uaP55bX
— POSITIVE FAN (@POSITIVEFANN) April 22, 2026
As soon as the video was posted on social media, a fan re-shared it on X and wrote, “What is really happening here man.” “I thought koi lafda hogaya (I thought there was some issue),” another user wrote. A third comment read, “‘Joote do paise lo’ type lagra bhai.” “Aryan pura Desi boy hai,” a comment read.
On the work front, Aryan Khan debuted as a director with the Netflix web show The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series featured Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, and Sahher Bambba in lead roles. Several other actors marked their cameo, including Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Diljit Dosanjh. The filmmaker is yet to announce his upcoming projects.
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