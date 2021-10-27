scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
‘Aryan Khan is a sensitive boy with heart in the right place’: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani’s old post goes viral

While Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing will be resumed on Wednesday by the High Court in Mumbai, an old post of SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani is going viral.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
October 27, 2021 9:28:24 am
Shah Rukh Khan manager Pooja Dadlani old post viral talks a lot about Aryan KhanShah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani's old post on Aryan Khan is going viral. (Photo: Pooja Dadlani/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani has been standing strong with the actor and his family in the ongoing Aryan Khan drug bust case. She is the one attending the bail hearings on behalf of the Khan family.

The star-kid was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a drug bust on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. While Aryan’s bail plea hearing will be resumed on Wednesday by the High Court in Mumbai, an old post of SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani is going viral.

Pooja had wished Aryan Khan on his birthday in 2019 with a selfie featuring both of them. The post read, “He’s got his father’s intelligence, mother’s charm and his own sense of humour. A sensitive boy with his heart in the right place. Here’s wishing the eldest cub – Aryan – a very Happy Birthday! @___aryan___.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja Dadlani (@poojadadlani02)

Pooja Dadlani has been SRK’s manager since 2012 and she is also like a family member of the Khans. She often shares photos with SRK and Gauri Khan, and also with their children Aryan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

