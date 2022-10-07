scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Did Aryan Khan ignore Ananya Panday at screening? Internet is dissecting videos for clues. Watch

Videos of Aryan Khan seemingly ignoring Ananya Panday at an industry event are fuelling speculation among fans. Watch here.

Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday at the Maja Ma screening.

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan’s children — Aryan and Suhana — attended a special screening for the new Amazon Prime Video movie Maja Ma, starring Madhuri Dixit. Several photos and videos of the star-kids were shared online, but one video, which apparently showed Aryan walking past actor Ananya Panday, caught the attention of fans.

Ananya and Suhana are childhood friends, and Ananya has often spoken about how close she is with Suhana and her family. In fact, in a recent appearance on Koffee with Karan, Ananya admitted that she had a crush on Aryan while growing up.

Also read |Gauri Khan addresses Aryan Khan’s arrest on Koffee with Karan: ‘Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through’

The video in question shows Aryan walking right past Ananya, who appeared to be waiting for somebody. “I think he doesn’t like social interaction,” one fan commented on a post carrying the video. “Wo ghar par hi mil lete hai unhe bahar ja kar b bat krne ki kya need hai yaar (They can meet at home, why would they hang out with each other at an event)?” another person noted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 

A separate video showed Aryan walking past Ananya again. This time, he strolled in from behind her. “Agr Ananya se baat kr leta toh sabhi bolte dono ke beech kuch chl rha hai (If they were spotted together, people would’ve said something is going on between them),” one fan commented on this video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 

Ananya appeared on Koffee with Karan alongside her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda. While Karan dropped numerous hints over the course of the season about Ananya and Vijay having had a thing for each other, he asked her if she ever had a crush on Aryan. “Yeah, he is cute. I had a crush on Aryan,” she said. Karan asked a follow-up question: “Why did it not materialise?” Ananya said, “Ask him.” She admitted that if they actually dated, ‘it would be like a movie’.

Ananya made her debut with Student of the Year 2, and has appeared in Gehraiyaan and Liger this year. Aryan is reportedly gearing up to make his debut as a writer in the film industry, while Suhana will make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

