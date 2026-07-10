Aryan Khan crouches in packed lift, man falls amid chaos at Raghav Juyal’s birthday

Aryan Khan was among the many celebrities who attended actor-dancer Raghav Juyal’s birthday party on Thursday night. While the celebration brought together several familiar faces from the entertainment industry, it was Aryan’s arrival and exit that grabbed the internet’s attention, with multiple videos from the venue going viral on social media.

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In one of the clips doing the rounds online, the Ba**ds of Bollywood director is seen making his way through a packed crowd as security personnel try to clear a path for him. Amid the chaos, a man appears to lose his balance and falls at Aryan’s feet. His security team quickly steps in, helping the man up before escorting Aryan safely to his waiting car. The star kid appeared visibly uncomfortable and slightly annoyed by the commotion as he left the venue.

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Another viral video captured Aryan inside an overcrowded lift. Standing at one end of the elevator with several people packed into the small space, Aryan was briefly seen crouching down, seemingly to avoid being pushed or jostled amid the crowd. The moment left many social media users concerned, with several commenting on how chaotic the situation had become.

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Dressed in a casual all-black look comprising a jacket layered over a T-shirt and jeans, Aryan kept a low profile as he arrived for the birthday bash. However, despite his understated appearance, his presence quickly drew photographers and fans gathered outside the venue.

Aryan and Raghav share a professional association through Ba**ds of Bollywood that marked Aryan’s directorial debut. Their reunion at the birthday celebration comes nearly a year after the show premiered on Netflix.

Meanwhile, another moment from the party that fuelled online chatter involved Raghav and actor Shehnaaz Gill. The rumoured couple was spotted leaving the venue together, with Raghav helping Shehnaaz make her way through the crowd before the two were seen getting into the same car.

Dating rumours surrounding Raghav and Shehnaaz first surfaced after they worked together in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023. While the two have often been spotted together since then, they have consistently maintained that they are nothing more than close friends.