Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is lovingly known as the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ and now, his son Aryan and daughter Suhana are attempting o carry his legacy forward in the film industry. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana made her acting debut with The Archies in 2023, and his son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with Netflix’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood last year. Aryan has now featured on the TIME 100 Next India list and the director spoke to the magazine about how he deals with comparisons to his superstar father.

While the 29-year-old Aryan looks a lot like his father, he also seems to have inherited his father’s sense of humour. During his recent interview, Aryan spoke about comparisons to Shah Rukh Khan and said, “Everyone has been compared to him. It’s fine if I’m one of the people. I take it as a compliment to be compared to the number one guy. He’s a beast.”

Also Read: Aryan Khan credits father Shah Rukh Khan for bringing ‘sanity’ to his ‘edgy’ brand, opens up on directorial debut: ‘My dad brings maturity’

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Earlier this year, Aryan spoke about directing his father SRK in Ba***ds of Bollywood and told Filmfare, “He doesn’t forget anything. He is very easy to direct. It’s like a cheat code when you work with him. He already knows what needs to be done technically, so I don’t have to remind him of those things as a director. Mera kaam ho jaata hai (my work is easily done). The cameraman doesn’t hate me then for being a newcomer because my actor already knows everything. The only thing he keeps telling me is to shoot fewer takes.”

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Back in 2024, talking to L’Officiel Arabia during an interview, Aryan praised his father and said, “My father is perhaps one of the smartest marketing minds, and is a global fashion trendsetter. He makes us take a step back and look at the bigger picture. What truly sets him apart from most is his diversification into other fields, whether it is sports, VFX, or film and television production.”

“My father would see all his various roles with the same dedication and passion. Giving a hundred per cent to everything you do no matter how big or small, is what my father has imbibed in me,” Aryan added. In 2024, in an interview with GQ, Aryan had also said, “It’s always a pleasure and a learning experience. People talk about his work ethic, but experiencing it first-hand was really exciting. He has a wealth of knowledge, which makes my job easier. Some things that would take me some time to wrap my head around were seamless for him. I have a more contemporary way of thinking; my father brings a dose of maturity.”

Aryan Khan on Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood, which released on Netflix India in 2025, was welcomed by fans. Talking about the project in the new interview, Aryan said, “I am good at bringing ideas to life, from getting them down on paper to seeing things through to execution. The story is the same. Now, how you can make that different, and how you add a spin on it, and how you tell it, is what filmmaking really is.”

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Last year around the release of his show, Aryan Khan had said in a press statement by Netflix India, “Whenever things got difficult, I’d hear Jaraj’s voice in my head, ‘Haarne mein aur haar maanne mein bohot farak hota hai (There is a difference between losing and accepting your loss)’. At first, I thought it was motivation, but soon realised it was just lack of sleep and fatigue. Still, that vision kept me going, and now to see the happiness my work has brought people is deeply emotional for me.. it is why I do what I do, it is what drew me to storytelling.”

While Aryan is yet to announce his next project, his father Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on the big screen in King. The film also stars Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan, along with Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, and others. The Siddharth Anand directorial is slated to release on December 24.