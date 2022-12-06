scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Aryan Khan ‘can’t wait to say action’ on his first project: ‘Wrapped with the writing’

Aryan Khan is the writer, director and showrunner of his first web series. He took to social media to announce his project.

Aryan Khan announced his first project on Instagram.
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to enter the entertainment industry. On Tuesday, Aryan took to his Instagram handle and announced that he was done with the writing part of his first project and will soon be taking it on the floors.

Aryan shared the photo of his script and wrote in the caption, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action 🎥.” Aryan is the writer, showrunner and director of the series. His mother Gauri Khan wrote in the comments section of the post, “Can’t wait to watch 😍😍😍” It was previously reported that SRK had roped in Israeli director Lior Raz of Fauda fame to mentor Aryan on the project.

 

In many previous interviews, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that Aryan Khan does not want to make a career in acting and is inclined towards being a filmmaker. “Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor. He wants to make films, become a director,” he told Mumbai Mirror.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. Suhana will be seen alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and many others in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Based on the Archies comics, the film is set to release in 2023. SRK will also be returning to the movies in 2023 after a four-year gap with Pathaan. He will also be seen in Dunki and Jawan next year.

