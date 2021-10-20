‘The ordeal continues’: Aryan Khan’s bail plea rejected, Bollywood asks why

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea has been rejected. Aryan moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday against the rejection of his bail plea by a special NDPS court in connection with the cruise ship drug case. While Aryan’s plea could not be mentioned before a single-judge bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre due to shortage of time, it is likely to be heard on Thursday at 10:30 am. Besides Aryan, bail applications of two others, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were also rejected by the special court.

Film and television celebrities took to Twitter to express their thoughts. Calling it an ordeal, director Hansal Mehta wrote, “The travesty continues. The ordeal continues. Heartbreaking.”

Swara Bhasker wrote, “Stunning abdication of law.. by those charged with upholding the rule of law!”

Television actor Kamya Punjabi tweeted, “What’s happened to our Judiciary system?Aam janta trusts our judiciary system as they are a neutral body and hence not supposed to be biased.This is harassment n a one sided opinion.There are so many other ways to interrogate, like house arrest,etc. why keep in Jail? #AryanKhan.”

Prior to the bail rejection, filmmaker Reema Kagti had tweeted, “I hope Aryan gets bail today. He shouldn’t have been arrested in the first place; no possession, no consumption and the NCB’s argument that he is part of some international drug peddling ring is just a ridiculous lie to harass him and his family.” When a user posted, “With all due respect, we should not comment on the subject since we have not seen the evidence,” she replied, “The NCB themselves have declared this in court. So with due respect you can stand by and say nothing while a 23 year old is harassed for being a famous Muslim man’s son but I choose not to, thank you very much.”

Twinkle Khanna had made a reference to the Korean show Squid Game earlier and wrote on Instagram, “Each player is given ten marbles and must get their opponent’s marbles by competing in any game of their choosing. In this episode, one of the strongest candidates is badgered and ultimately bamboozled into losing his marbles. I seem to have misplaced mine as well when I read the news about Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s arrest,” she wrote.

“While his friend was apparently carrying 6 gm of charas, there is reportedly no evidence of possession by Aryan Khan. Yet, the young boy has been languishing in Arthur Road jail for almost two weeks now,” she added. Tahira Kashyap had responded to the post, saying, “What a lovely piece!”

Aryan was arrested earlier this month after NCB raided a cruise party taking place on a Goa-bound cruise. Aryan was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau.