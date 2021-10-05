‘Aryan Khan was at the wrong place, at the wrong time’: Sussanne Khan claims a ‘witch hunt on’, supports Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri

After Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta and a few others, Sussanne Khan has come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan after the arrest of their son Aryan Khan during a recent Narcotics Control Bureau raid. Sussanne, an interior designer and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, took to social media to share her opinion on the arrest and many targeting Bollywood for an alleged ‘drug culture’. She believes that this isn’t about Aryan but a ‘witch hunt’ against those belonging to Bollywood.

Reacting to journalist Shobhaa De’s report on Instagram, Sussanne wrote, “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood.”

Adding that Aryan is a ‘good kid’ Sussanne wrote, “It’s sad n unfair as he is a good kid. 🙌 I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh.” On Monday, the NCB was allowed custody of Aryan till October 7 after it told a magistrate’s court that while the 23-year-old was not found in possession of drugs, they needed his custody to probe evidence “pointing towards international drug trafficking” based on his phone chats.

On Monday, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor also reached SRK’s residence Mannat to meet their close friend Gauri Khan. Earlier, Salman Khan was also spotted arriving at Mannat to support Shah Rukh.

Just like Sussanne, politician Shashi Tharoor also called out people who are ‘witch-hunting’ SRK. Tharoor wrote on Twitter, “I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven’t ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son’s arrest. Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old’s face in it.”

I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven’t ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son’s arrest. Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old’s face in it. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 4, 2021

Earlier, Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy and Suniel Shetty had expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan was arrested in connection with a drugs case.

Aryan Khan was detained late Saturday night by the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning after drugs were found on the cruise he was on. Aryan was later arrested along with Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant. All the accused, including Aryan, have been sent to further NCB custody till October 7.