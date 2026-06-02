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Rhea Chakraborty says Aryan Khan’s ordeal ‘spectacularly similar’ to her 27 days in jail
Rhea Chakraborty reflected on her 27 days in jail, says it strips away your identity, crushes your self-esteem, and makes you feel unfit to live in society.
Most people remember the difficult period Rhea Chakraborty endured in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020. The actress found herself at the centre of intense public scrutiny, facing a relentless media trial and widespread criticism. Years later, as she prepares for the release of her upcoming Netflix show Family Business and embraces what she describes as a new chapter in life, Rhea has reflected on one of the most challenging phases she has ever experienced, her time in jail.
‘You are deemed unfit to live in society’
Speaking to Variety India, Rhea opened up about the 27 days she spent in prison and the emotional toll it took on her. “The hardest part about being in jail is being in jail. Just knowing that you are no longer part of society. You are a number. You are not a person. You are deemed unfit to live in society. You are so bad or so pathetic that you are considered harmful to society. That is why you have been put away. It really crushes your ego completely. Your self-esteem, too. You question a lot of things. Being away from family and being so uncertain about your liberty and your freedom is really challenging.”
During the conversation, Rhea also spoke about seeing similarities between her own experience and what Aryan Khan went through during the high-profile drugs case that brought him under intense public attention. “I did. When I saw what Aryan was going through, it took me back because it was spectacularly similar.” However, she said it was her brother Showik Chakraborty’s experience that she was reminded of the most. “In fact, more than my story, it looked a lot like Showik’s story. They also have a resemblance. It was very, very hard to watch. I did not speak to the media many times, and I still do not do.”
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Following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs-related investigation. She spent 27 days in jail before being granted bail by the Bombay High Court. During the same period, Rajput’s family levelled several allegations against her, including abetment of suicide, theft and financial misconduct. Nearly five years later, in 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its closure report in the case, clearing Rhea of wrongdoing.
Since then, the actress has gradually rebuilt her life and career. She launched her podcast Chapter 2, where she spoke to guests about resilience, growth and second chances. The platform eventually inspired her entrepreneurial venture, Chapter 2 Drip, a clothing brand she co-founded with her brother Showik. Today, the brand is estimated to be valued at around Rs 40 crore.
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