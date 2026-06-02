Rhea Chakraborty says Aryan Khan’s ordeal ‘spectacularly similar’ to her 27 days in jail

Most people remember the difficult period Rhea Chakraborty endured in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020. The actress found herself at the centre of intense public scrutiny, facing a relentless media trial and widespread criticism. Years later, as she prepares for the release of her upcoming Netflix show Family Business and embraces what she describes as a new chapter in life, Rhea has reflected on one of the most challenging phases she has ever experienced, her time in jail.

‘You are deemed unfit to live in society’

Speaking to Variety India, Rhea opened up about the 27 days she spent in prison and the emotional toll it took on her. “The hardest part about being in jail is being in jail. Just knowing that you are no longer part of society. You are a number. You are not a person. You are deemed unfit to live in society. You are so bad or so pathetic that you are considered harmful to society. That is why you have been put away. It really crushes your ego completely. Your self-esteem, too. You question a lot of things. Being away from family and being so uncertain about your liberty and your freedom is really challenging.”