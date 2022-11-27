scorecardresearch
Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor and others attend Karan Johar’s intimate dinner party. See pictures

Hosted by Karan Johar, the dinner was also attended by actor-couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Shweta Bachchan and Shanaya Kapoor among others.

karan johar partyAryan Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday were clicked at Karan Johar's dinner party. (Photo: Screengrab, Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

It was a starry dinner night at filmmaker Karan Johar’s restaurant Neuma, as actors Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s son Aryan Khan attended the dinner.

Hosted by Karan Johar, the dinner was also attended by actor-couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, author Shweta Bachchan, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh among others.

 

Actor Sharvari, known for featuring in Bunty Aur Babli 2, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa among others were also present at the dinner party.

On the work front, Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film features actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

The romantic comedy is slated for release on April 28 next year and would see Karan Johar returning to the director’s seat seven years after his last feature, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

