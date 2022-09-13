scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Aryan Khan shares pictures from ad shoot and Shah Rukh Khan thinks he has taken his t-shirt. See photos

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan recently shot for an ad campaign. His parents, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the photos.

shah rukh khan aryan khanShah Rukh Khan left a witty comment on Aryan Khan's latest photos. (Photo: Gauri Khan/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who recently shot for his first brand campaign, on Tuesday shared pictures from the brand’s photoshoot on social media. As he posted the photos on Instagram, he got a reaction from his parents, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. While Gauri was in awe of her son, Shah Rukh wondered if Aryan is wearing his t-shirt in the photos.

Gauri couldn’t stop herself from singing praises of her son as she commented on his Instagram post, “My boy 😍… love love love.” But SRK was once again at his witty best while commenting on Aryan’s pictures. He wrote, “Looking really good!!…and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father….speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!”

Also read |Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

Shah Rukh’s comment left many on Instagram in splits. One of them replied on his comment saying, “@iamsrk khansaab the wittiest .” Another fan commented, “@iamsrk areyy sir.” A user also wrote, “T-shirt heist.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

srk aryan khan Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan react on Aryan Khan’s Instagram post.

Not just his parents, Aryan Khan got compliments from many of his parents’ friends like Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and Pooja Dadlani. Pooja commented on the photo, “Someone’s on 🔥🔥🔥.” Seema and Maheep left heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Sanjay wrote, “🙌 Too cool ❤️ @___aryan___.”

Watch |Fans call Shah Rukh Khan ‘Dilli ka launda’ as he dances to Punjabi song ‘Na Ja’. Watch

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently co-produced Darlings with Alia Bhatt. The actor also has three films lined up for release next year — Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki.

