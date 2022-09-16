Aryan Khan accepts a red rose from a fan at Mumbai airport, his sweet gesture reminds netizens of dad Shah Rukh

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan has always made it to the headlines despite keeping a low profile. Months after being arrested in the cruise ship drugs case — from which he was later cleared without any charge — he recently appeared in an ad campaign.

On Thursday night, Aryan Khan was clicked at the Mumbai airport. Dressed casually in a jacket, t-shirt, and black denims, the star son was seen heading towards the car was stopped by a fan.

He was offered a red rose that he graciously accepted and obliged the fan with a smile and greetings. His gesture of saying salaam also reminded netizens of father Shah Rukh Khan. “Like father, like son,” mentioned a person on social media. “That is so SRK,” read another comment.

Aryan recently partied with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabella, TV actor Karan Tacker and a few others at actor Shruti Chauhan’s birthday bash. Coincidentally, he was seen in the same yellow jacket that he sported last night at the airport.

Aryan Khan appeared in a photoshoot for Adidas recently. Shah Rukh had also commented on the photos, “Looking really good!!…and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father….speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!” Aryan had replied to his father’s comments, saying, “Your genes and T-shirt, haha.”

Mother Gauri and sister Suhana had also shared their love on the post.