Arya Babbar explains his controversial ‘Chhota Bhai’ stand-up joke involving Prateik

Arya Babbar, who took to stand-up comedy in 2024, recently shared a video of his stand-up special, which was about his battle with depression. He referred to his genitalia as “chhota bhai” before adding a clarification, “And by chhota bhai, I don’t mean Prateik Babbar.” He promptly corrected himself and said, “Prateik Smita Patil.” In the caption of the video, Aarya wrote, “No names were changed in the making of this joke.” Now, Aarya has clarified his “chhota bhai” remark during the stand-up special, saying it was the live audience which “found humour” in it.

Arya Babbar’s clarification

“In the moment, I just said that chhota bhai does not mean Prateik Babbar. As soon as I said it, I realised that he has changed his name, and he is quite sensitive about this thing that he doesn’t want to be called Prateik Babbar. So, I just corrected myself,” said Aarya Babbar.