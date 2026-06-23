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Arya Babbar explains his controversial ‘Chhota Bhai’ stand-up joke involving Prateik
During a stand-up act, Arya Babbar referred to his genitalia as 'chhota bhai' before adding a clarification, 'And by chhota bhai, I don’t mean Prateik Babbar.'
Arya Babbar, who took to stand-up comedy in 2024, recently shared a video of his stand-up special, which was about his battle with depression. He referred to his genitalia as “chhota bhai” before adding a clarification, “And by chhota bhai, I don’t mean Prateik Babbar.” He promptly corrected himself and said, “Prateik Smita Patil.” In the caption of the video, Aarya wrote, “No names were changed in the making of this joke.” Now, Aarya has clarified his “chhota bhai” remark during the stand-up special, saying it was the live audience which “found humour” in it.
Arya Babbar’s clarification
“In the moment, I just said that chhota bhai does not mean Prateik Babbar. As soon as I said it, I realised that he has changed his name, and he is quite sensitive about this thing that he doesn’t want to be called Prateik Babbar. So, I just corrected myself,” said Aarya Babbar.
On his follow-up remark of “Kya ho raha hai Smita maa (What’s happening, Smita maa),” Aarya told Hindustan Times, “The world knows that I don’t take Smita maa’s name without adding maa, so I said that. For me, it was not a joke. I was just stating a fact, the audience found humour in that.”
Aarya Babbar also pointed out that while affairs have happened in other film families too, it’s only his family that faces public scrutiny out of proportion. “There are other actors too whose parents were actors and their affairs also came out. But they’re not being discussed as much as our family is. But it’s life and there’s no point hiding it. Affairs happen, breakups happen and it’s okay. It’s not the end of life, and not ‘the’ life. I see the positives that I got a younger brother out of it,” added the actor.
While he still considers him a “younger brother”, Aarya maintains Pratik doesn’t want to mend their strained relationship. “I’ll talk to him if he picks up his phone. But he’s chosen to not talk to his family directly, but through media. Then there’s no option left for us. What I am not okay with is that the first family of Babbar sahab cannot be the villains. Why are you being victimised, and we are being called the villains. We are not saying anything to you. We are accepting and respecting you, so why are we the villains?,” said Aarya.
While Arya Babbar is the son of veteran actors Raj Babbar and Nadira Babbar, Prateik Smita Patil is his stepbrother, the son of Raj Babbar and late actor Smita Patil.
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Last year, Prateik changed his last name from his father’s last name of Babbar to his mother’s name Smita Patil because he claimed his father has been absent all his life. Raj Babbar, who was married to Nadira and had two children — actor Juhi Babbar and Aarya — left Nadira to marry Smita Patil in the early 1980s. However, Smita died while delivering their son, Prateik.
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