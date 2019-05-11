Arunoday Singh: My marriage seems to be over

Actor Arunoday Singh has announced separation with Candian wife Lee Elton via an emotional Instagram post. Singh, who regularly posts poetry on the social media handle, on Friday, shared a post about parting ways with Lee.

“I haven’t been writing or posting for a while. There’s a reason for it, a rather sad one: My marriage seems to be over. Turns out we were very good at love, but couldn’t survive reality. Despite our best efforts, professional counseling, and a current trial separation, nothing seems to have helped bridge the fundamental differences that have emerged between us. It seems wiser to let go. I think we both deserve better. We shall try to resolve this with compassion and dignity,” Singh’s lengthy post read.

Lee and Singh had tied the knot in December 2016, according to Hindu rituals. Lee, post her marriage with Singh, had started calling herself Lee Anna Singh.

A few months back, the actor had wished Lee a happy anniversary by sharing a photo from their wedding. The caption read, “You make A miracle, Of my every, Morning. Happy Anniversary My Darling.”

Singh was last seen in the Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail and featured prominently in the Netflix movie Love Per Square Foot and the Alt Balaji web series Apharan — Sabka Katega.