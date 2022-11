Bhediya showcases scenic beauty, cultural grandeur of Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said upcoming Hindi film Bhediya showcases the “scenic beauty and cultural grandeur” of the state.

The horror comedy, starring Varun Dhawan in the titular role, was shot entirely in the towns of Ziro, Sagalee, Pakke Kessang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Bhediya is slated to be released on November 25.

In a series of tweets posted Tuesday evening, Khandu expressed his gratitude towards the makers for choosing the Northeastern state to film the project.

“Comedy horror film #Bhediya, a Bollywood movie shot entirely in #ArunachalPradesh – is set to release on Nov 25. The movie showcases the scenic beauty and cultural grandeur of our state,” the chief minister wrote in the post.

“Filmed in picturesque regions of Ziro, Sagalee, Pakke Kessang, I’m sure Arunachal is going to be a favourite film shooting destination. I profusely thank Producer Shri Dinesh Vijan ji and Director Amar Kaushik ji for choosing our beautiful state for shooting the movie,” he added.

Bhediya also stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak, an Arunachal Pradesh native.

According to Khandu, “over 70 per cent” of the talent on the film hails from the state.

“They’ve given a rare opportunity to local talents including musicians and technicians. Over 70 pc of artistes in #Bhediya are from the state including a lead character – Jomin. The film will give a new identity to the people of #NorthEast. I wish #Bhediya a grand success,” the CM further said.

Varun Dhawan said shooting in the Northeast region was the “most beautiful experience”. “The people took great care of us,” the lead actor said in a reply to Khandu’s tweet.

Amar Kaushik, also known for Stree, thanked the chief minister for his love and support. “We had a beautiful time shooting in the state and really hope we have been able to present the picturesque Arunachal as prettily as it is. We also hope you enjoy the film too!” the director tweeted.

Bhediya follows Bhaskar (Dhawan), who transforms into a werewolf on every full moon night after he is bitten by a mythical wolf. The film is the third offering in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe after Stree (2018) and Roohi (2020).