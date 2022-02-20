scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Aruna Irani says Mehmood made her career and was ‘also responsible for my downfall’

Aruna Irani revealed that despite hits like Caravan and Bombay To Goa, she got no work as many believed she was married to Mehmood.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 20, 2022 9:09:20 pm
mehmood aruna irani moviesAruna Irani and Mehmood have worked in several films. (Photo: Express Archives)

Aruna Irani and Mehmood were a hit onscreen pair of the 1970s, so much so that there was a time when many believed they were married. In fact, that was also the reason why Aruna didn’t get any film offers for two years.

Aruna revealed that despite hits like Caravan and Bombay To Goa, she got no work. She told TOI, “Somehow people misunderstood that I got married to Mehmood and at that time, I didn’t even try to clear things in public. And for almost two to two and a half years, I didn’t get any work, despite both my films Caravan and Bombay To Goa becoming superhit.”

aruna irani mehmood films Aruna Irani with Mehmood. (Photo: Express Archives)

It was only after Raj Kapoor offered her Bobby in 1973 that she got her career on track. “It’s like Mehmood made my career and he was also responsible for my downfall (laughs),” she said. The actor, however, also shared that working with Mehmood was always nice. “What an actor he was! He taught me a lot about acting, comedy punches, and timings. Working with him was always a great help,” Aruna shared.

Aruna Irani has appeared in films like Humjoli, Pet Pyaar Aur Paap, Aan Milo Sajna, Sanjog, Beta, apart from TV shows like Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Rabba Ishq Na Hove, Vaidehi among others.

