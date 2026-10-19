Aruna Irani returns to work over a month after husband Kuku Kohli’s death: ‘Stand by me’

Veteran actor Aruna Irani returned to work more than a month after the death of her husband and filmmaker Kuku Kohli. Kohli died at the age of 77 after a massive heart attack on August 25. Aruna, 80, looked inconsolable and extremely shaken at the last rites ceremony of Kohli, as she was escorted by family members and friends for the ritual at Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai.

The actor has now returned to work, more than 50 days after her husband’s demise. She took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a video, addressing her fans. “I’m very, very grateful to all the love and affection you’ve given me after Kuku ji’s death. I can’t believe that during such a difficult time, all of you will be standing with me,” she said, choking up.

“It’s only because of that love and energy that I’m standing in front of all of you and am being able to start working again. I hope all of you will continue to stand by me and give me love just like this till the last breath of my life,” added Aruna. This was the first time she publicly opened up on Kohli’s death. She was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s action thriller O’Romeo earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aruna Irani (@arunairanikohli)

Several fans and well-wishers, including her colleagues from the film and television industries, flooded the comment section to laud the actor. “Love you Aruna ji. Stay strong. Loads of love and blessings to you always. You are my idol,” wrote actor Sudha Chandran. She first worked with Aruna in T Rama Rao’s 1986 hit dance film Naache Mayuri, based on her own life. They also shared screen space in TV shows Sanjog Se Bani Sangini (2010) and Zameen Se Aasman Tak.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Aruna Irani and Kuku Kohli’s love story

Aruna first met Kohli back in 1990 during the shooting of the latter’s 1991 action adventure film Kohraam. “That time, Kuku ji asked me for my dates for one month. I tried for a few days, and told them I couldn’t do the film. Kuku ji got angry. He didn’t like the idea. But we kept working. So even when I had no work but dates were given, he would call me, and I would get very angry,” Aruna recalled in an interview with Zoom in 2024.

While she admitted she used to “hate” Kohli, love took over eventually, and they tied the knot. Since Kohli was already married and had two daughters, Aruna kept their marriage a secret. “It was a tough decision to make. But he fought the world to marry me. I used to tell people that please, don’t talk about it… because I didn’t want to hurt anybody. My affair, my relationship with Kuku Kohli was not there to hurt anybody or snatch away somebody,” Aruna told ANI in 2023.

Also Read — Prahaar box office collection day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s film earns Rs 9.15 cr, Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli ahead with Rs 11.65 cr

But she also defended her marriage from the discomfort expressed by Kuku’s first wife Rita Kohli. “Wives always blame the other woman. See, I am not responsible to keep you happy. Your husband is responsible. Hold him accountable first,” said the veteran actor. “I did not have an affair to destroy someone’s family. But something happens, I don’t know what. Only a man would know or a woman would know as to why a third person enters,” she added.