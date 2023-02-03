Aruna Irani says ‘good friend’ Rekha got her thrown out of a film; she said, ‘Kya karu? Mera career tha na’

Aruna Irani was a popular actor in the 1970s and while she was often seen playing the supporting roles but hardly got the chance to play the lead. In a recent chat, the Beta actor recalled that even as a second lead, she was often replaced in films. She recalled an incident where her “very good friend” Rekha got her thrown out of a film.

“Rekha was a very good friend to me,” she said as she spoke about the time when she was replaced in the 1981 film Mangalsutra. Talking to Smita Prakash on her ANI podcast, the Caravan actor said that she was cast in the film as the first wife of the protagonist who was dead, so she had to play a spirit in the film where as Rekha was cast as the living second wife. Insisting and repeating the word “friend”, Aruna said that after she was cast, “she (Rekha) removed me from that film.”

She remembered that she later asked the filmmakers about her reason for dropping and it was them who told her about Rekha’s deceit. “They said, ‘Sachi bolu? Rekha ji did not want. Voh nahi chahti thi ki aap karein (To tell you the truth, Rekha ji did not want you.)”

Aruna recalled that at another shoot, she confronted Rekha about the same and the Umrao Jaan actor “boldly” accepted what she had done. When asked why, Aruna recalled what Rekha told her. “Dekho Aruna voh film aisi thi ki agar usme zara bhi performance badle, toh main vamp nazar aaungi picture mein. Isliye I didn’t want you to do that role (See Aruna, that film was such that if the performance of your character changed, then I would have come across as the vamp. That is why I did not want you in that role).” When Aruna said that Rekha should have called her, the Silsila actor apologised but added that she did it for her career.

Aruna recalled Rekha saying, “Sorry yaar par ab kya karu? Mera career tha na. (Sorry, but what do I do? It was about my career.) I didn’t want you to do it.” But Aruna and Rekha patched up as she fondly spoke about her “friend” om this podcast.