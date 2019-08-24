Arun Jaitley passes away: Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar mourn ‘huge loss’

Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, Kangana Ranaut and many other celebrities from the entertainment industry have expressed grief on the demise of former Union finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of palpitations and restlessness. He was placed under observation at the Cardio-Neuro Centre of the hospital.

“#RIPArunJaitley … the nation mourns a strong and assured leader today….thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones….🙏🙏🙏” wrote KJo on Twitter as the news of Jaitley’s demise broke out.

#RIPArunJaitley … the nation mourns a strong and assured leader today….thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones….🙏🙏🙏 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 24, 2019

Marjaavan actor Riteish was also among the first few to express his condolence as the politician passed away after a prolonged illness.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji… deepest condolences to the family & loved ones. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hhxcbj9C03 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 24, 2019

Anil Kapoor remembered his first meeting with Jaitley as he condoled his death on Saturday. “Met Shri #ArunJaitley Ji almost 20 years back for the first time & have been his admirer ever since. His demise is a huge loss for our nation. Will be truly missed. My heartfelt condolences to the family. 🙏🏻” tweeted Kapoor.

Met Shri #ArunJaitley Ji almost 20 years back for the first time & have been his admirer ever since.

His demise is a huge loss for our nation.

Will be truly missed.

My heartfelt condolences to the family. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XsBXwQnpj0 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 24, 2019

“Disheartened to hear about #ArunJaitley Ji’s demise. He will always be remembered as a dynamic visionary who was instrumental in shaping new India. Om Shanti 🙏” : #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/5U15Cq0ued — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 24, 2019

Very sorry to hear about Mr. Arun Jaitley. Condolences to his family. — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) August 24, 2019

अत्यंत दुखद और पीड़ादायक पल हम सबके बीच में पूर्व वित्त मंत्री परम श्रद्धेय परम आदरणीय माननीय अरुण जेटली जी नहीं रहे शत-शत नमन अश्रुपूरित श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित करता हूं🙏 pic.twitter.com/W1W14VlHdI — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) August 24, 2019

Today we have lost a great human, and a great visionary, Shri Arun Jaitly.

This is a huge loss to the nation. May his soul rest in peace. #ArunJaitley — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) August 24, 2019

#RIPArunJaitley .. deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the respected parliamentarian & lawyer .. prayers with the family — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) August 24, 2019

RIP Arun Jaitley Ji! One of the most dynamic & articulate politicians ever! Will miss your point of view, the way you spoke & the dignity, so rare in today’s times! A big loss! JaiHind! — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) August 24, 2019

Very sad news for us all, Our respected @arunjaitley has sadly passed away.. He was a very good soul with a great heart. May God bless his soul. Rest in peace… pic.twitter.com/CAsXzC1CGE — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 24, 2019

RIP Arun Jaitley!