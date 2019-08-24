Arun Jaitley passes away: Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar mourn ‘huge loss’

Toggle Menu
Anil Kapoor remembered his first meeting with Arun Jaitley as he condoled his death on Saturday. Riteish Deshmukh was also among the first few to express his condolence as the politician passed away.

Bollywood mourns the death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, Kangana Ranaut and many other celebrities from the entertainment industry have expressed grief on the demise of former Union finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of palpitations and restlessness. He was placed under observation at the Cardio-Neuro Centre of the hospital.

“#RIPArunJaitley … the nation mourns a strong and assured leader today….thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones….🙏🙏🙏” wrote KJo on Twitter as the news of Jaitley’s demise broke out.

Marjaavan actor Riteish was also among the first few to express his condolence as the politician passed away after a prolonged illness.

Anil Kapoor remembered his first meeting with Jaitley as he condoled his death on Saturday. “Met Shri #ArunJaitley Ji almost 20 years back for the first time & have been his admirer ever since. His demise is a huge loss for our nation. Will be truly missed. My heartfelt condolences to the family. 🙏🏻” tweeted Kapoor.

