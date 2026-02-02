Arun Govil endorses Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana, dismisses Prabhas’ Adipurush: ‘To play God, you should look like that’

Veteran actor Arun Govil, known for his iconic portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has praised the upcoming cinematic adaptation of Hindu epic and endorsed its lead Ranbir Kapoor, saying that only a “good actor and a good human being” can convincingly play god on screen.

Billed as an ambitious cinematic event, the film features KGF star Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshman. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of “Dangal” fame.

“The Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari looks very good. It has been made with a lot of hard work by Nitesh Tiwari, the actors and the entire team. The main actor Ranbir Kapoor is looking very good as Lord Ram. He is a good actor and good human being.