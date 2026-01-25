‘If there was communal bias, how would Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir become stars?’: Arun Govil responds to AR Rahman’s remarks

Arun Govil, BJP MP and actor who played Rama in Ramanand Sagar's TV series Ramayan and plays Dasharath in the upcoming film adaptation of the Ramayana, dismisses AR Rahman's claims that the Hindi film industry has become 'communal'.

google-preferred-btn
Arun Govil weighs in on AR Rahman's "communal" remark.Arun Govil weighs in on AR Rahman's "communal" remark.

Arun Govil, BJP MP and Ramayan actor, has now weighed in on Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman’s recent remarks that he may have lost out on work opportunities in the Hindi film industry possibly because of a “communal thing”. Govil has claimed that the film industry is the “only industry where there’s no communal bias,” quoting examples of Muslim superstars across the years.

What Arun Govil said

“Earlier, we’ve had actors like Dilip Kumar, he was the king of the industry in his time. Even today, Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, they are all stars, if there were communal bias, how would they have become stars,” Arun Govil said, adding “In our industry, it has never happened where people have not got work due to communal bias. There are examples of this in our industry. In our industry, people of every religion have worked. Even today, there is no such thing. In fact, the film industry is the only industry where there is no communal bias.” Govil made these remarks on the sidelines of an event organised on Friday evening by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the Cine Artiste Welfare Trust (CAWT), where he was honoured for representing in Parliament the interests and issues faced by people in the Indian film and television industry.

AR Rahman, Arun Govil part of Ramayana

Interestingly, Arun Govil plays King Dasharath, the father of Rama, in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming two-part film adaptation of Indian epic, the Ramayana. Govil has previously essayed Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s seminal TV adaptation Ramayan, which began airing on Doordarshan in 1987.

AR Rahman is also a part of the Ramayana film adaptation, as he co-composes the score with fellow Oscar winner, legendary Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer. “I studied in a Brahmin school, and every year we had Ramayana and Mahabharata, so I know the story,” Rahman told BBC Asian Network, adding, “Hanz Zimmer is Jewish, I am Muslim, and the Ramayana is Hindu.”

AR Rahman’s initial remarks and clarification

Last week, AR Rahman confessed in the same interview that there’s been a “power shift” in the Hindi film industry in the past six years. “People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers,” he said.

Also Read — RGV dismisses AR Rahman’s communal claim: ‘Film industry is only about making money, don’t care about caste, religion’

However, upon a lot of backlash, Rahman took to social media a couple of days later and issued a video clarification. “I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour, and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt,” he said.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
From engineering dropout to fearless air hero, Diljit Dosanjh brings IAF braveheart to life in Border 2
Diljit Dosanjh plays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2.
Aman Gupta takes a dig at Anupam Mittal after he flaunts his 5 million-user database: 'Lehenge thodi bikenge iss par'
Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal fight on Shark Tank India 5
Hindi cinema has lost its roots, become 'fake' and 'money-oriented', says Prakash Raj
Prakash Raj believes Hindi cinema has lost its roots.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Anil Kumar Singh (left), 58, father of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, reacts as the family members bring in the body of Alok Singh, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. Express photo by SankhadeepBanerjee.
On wife’s birthday, how routine train journey turned fatal for maths teacher
Indian-origin man gunned down in Burnaby amid suspected gang links
Indian-origin man gunned down in Burnaby amid suspected gang links
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
Diljit Dosanjh plays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2.
From engineering dropout to fearless air hero, Diljit Dosanjh brings IAF braveheart to life in Border 2
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Sanju Samson will be in focus for India vs New Zealand in Guwahati. (AP Photo)
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
Archer fish
From regenerating limbs to intimidating predators: 10 animals with real superpowers
Motorola Signature
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Must Read
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Sanju Samson will be in focus for India vs New Zealand in Guwahati. (AP Photo)
Saina Nehwal: The relentless force who redefined Indian badminton
Saina wasn’t the quickest on her feet, nor was she exceptionally tall. But until her knees gave out, her work rate was ferocious. (Reuters Photo)
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
As tech layoffs stretch into 2026, role of AI in job cuts remains an open question
The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
Meta faces new lawsuit over WhatsApp privacy, security claims: What are the allegations?
Jawhar Sircar, William Dalrymple, WhatsApp history,
From regenerating limbs to intimidating predators: 10 animals with real superpowers
Archer fish
Advertisement
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement