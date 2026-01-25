‘If there was communal bias, how would Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir become stars?’: Arun Govil responds to AR Rahman’s remarks

Arun Govil, BJP MP and Ramayan actor, has now weighed in on Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman’s recent remarks that he may have lost out on work opportunities in the Hindi film industry possibly because of a “communal thing”. Govil has claimed that the film industry is the “only industry where there’s no communal bias,” quoting examples of Muslim superstars across the years.

What Arun Govil said

“Earlier, we’ve had actors like Dilip Kumar, he was the king of the industry in his time. Even today, Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, they are all stars, if there were communal bias, how would they have become stars,” Arun Govil said, adding “In our industry, it has never happened where people have not got work due to communal bias. There are examples of this in our industry. In our industry, people of every religion have worked. Even today, there is no such thing. In fact, the film industry is the only industry where there is no communal bias.” Govil made these remarks on the sidelines of an event organised on Friday evening by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the Cine Artiste Welfare Trust (CAWT), where he was honoured for representing in Parliament the interests and issues faced by people in the Indian film and television industry.