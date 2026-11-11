Arun Govil was cast as Lakshman a decade after playing Ram: ‘It didn’t run even for a day’

Veteran actor Arun Govil, who is best known for playing Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s television show Ramayan, has recently opened up about being cast as Lakshman in the 1997 film Lav Kush. The film cast veteran actor Jeetendra as Lord Rama, and Arun as his younger brother Lakshman at a time when Arun was revered as Rama. Arun, in an interview with Variety India, said that he had warned the producers about the casting of the film even before they went into production.

Arun said the film “didn’t even run for one day.” Arun became a cultural icon as Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 television series Ramayan, a role so deeply embedded in the public imagination that it had essentially fused his identity with the character. When, barely a decade later, the makers of Lav Kush asked him to appear as Lakshman in a film where Jeetendra would play the lead role, Arun was wary about it.

“In the film Lav Kush, where Jeetendra played Rama, they wanted me as Lakshman. I had told the producer it’s not right, don’t make me play the character of Lakshman, but they did not listen. They wanted me,” Arun Govil said. “I said, ‘Okay, let’s do it.’ But then, look what happened. The film didn’t even run for one day. Nobody knows about that film,” he told the publication.

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The film was produced by Dilip Kanikaria under the Devyank Arts banner and directed by V Madhusudhana Rao. Despite a heavyweight cast that included Jeetendra as Lord Rama, Jaya Prada as Sita, Arun Govil as Lakshman, Dara Singh as Hanuman and Pran as Valmiki, and a substantial budget, the film was a complete box office disaster. Dara Singh had played the role of Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar’s show as well.

Nearly 30 years after that experience, when Nitesh Tiwari approached Arun Govil to play King Dashrath, the actor did not want to take it up. He said, “I didn’t want to do it at all. Frankly speaking, I didn’t feel the need for it when it was offered to me,” and added, “But then, these people were so insistent. Nitesh Tiwari was so adamant. ‘No, sir, you have to do it.’ It took me almost three months to say yes.”

‘Dashrath is a little out of context’

Previously, in a chat with The Times of India, Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita on Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, had expressed that she could not see Arun as King Dashrath. “I have seen him as Ram and I’ve seen myself as Sita. For me to see him as Dasarath is really a little out of context,” she said.

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Dipika also mentioned that she was not approached by the makers of the film, but added that even if she was, she wouldn’t have played any other character. “Once I played Sita, I don’t think I can play any other character in Ramayan,” she said.

About Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana released on November 5, and has been a massive commercial success, crossing Rs 800 crore workdwide.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, with Arun Govil as King Dashrath. The supporting cast includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Sunny Deol. Part 2, originally scheduled for Diwali 2027, has been pushed to 2028.