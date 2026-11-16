‘Why should I play Dashrath?’: Arun Govil on his initial doubts about Ramayana Part 1

Actor Arun Govil played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1, he plays King Dashrath. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, the actor revealed that he was initially hesitant to play Lord Ram’s father in the film. He also spoke about how playing Lord Ram on television changed his life but limited his acting opportunities.

Sharing how he was initially reluctant to play King Dashrath in the Namit Malhotra production, Arun Govil said, “They basically wanted a connection or maybe some sort of a transition from our Ramayan to this Ramayana. That’s what Nitesh Tiwari had told me. So they thought that I was the best person for it. It had been almost 40 years. They wanted me to play Dashrath, which I didn’t want to. I really took some time to think about it, only because Nitesh Tiwari was keen for me to be a part of this film. And finally, he could make me do it. I did not see any harm in playing the part. But yes, there was this thought: after playing the role of Shri Ram, why should I play Dashrath? But then I didn’t see any minus points in doing this.”

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He further added, “The work I did with Dashrath in Ramayana, I knew the emotion he carried. I knew the emotion of Ram also. Everything was known to me. So it wasn’t a very difficult task for me. I didn’t have to do a lot of preparation. Age-wise also, now, in real life, I’m a father. My son is almost 46 years old now. So I had no issues playing a fatherly figure.”

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Arun Govil on reactions to Ramayana Part 1

After opening to positive reviews, Ramayana Part 1 is performing well at the box office. However, a section of the audience has criticised the film for allegedly glorifying Ravana and its portrayal of Maa Sita. Sharing if the cast had any such concerns when they met for the readings, Arun Govil said, “I’m a different kind of person. According to me, the film that the director or producer sets out to make is their point of view on how they want to tell the story. As an actor, I don’t know how much I should interfere in that, and I don’t think an actor should do so. The story has to be told by them, and how they can see their characters. This is their point of view.”

Although Arun had not watched the film at the time of our conversation, he shared his thoughts on the reactions it was receiving. He said, “Why should I have the right to react? Someone has made a film in his own way. If I like it, I should praise it, and if I don’t like it, I should criticise it. I don’t understand this. I believe that this is a very creative medium, and a producer and a director have made a film together. They have made a film with their vision. Technically, we have heard that the film is very good. The makers are known for their special effects and VFX. The film is big; there is no doubt about that. But along with that, where there is a question of faith, people have got very different opinions. I don’t think it matters what I think about the film. If I have to think about a film, then I should make a film myself. Why am I criticising others? If I don’t like something, I don’t think I have got the right to criticise it. My attitude is a little different in this regard.”

He added, “Nitesh Tiwari has proved himself before also. He wanted to tell the story in his own way, and he started the film with Ravana. So, this was his own way to introduce the characters. This is his opinion. He didn’t say that he has followed Valmiki Ramayan or Tulsidas Ramayan. If we don’t like something, we should start saying it publicly; that’s not something I can do. I don’t believe in negative things.”

Arun Govil on working with Ranbir Kapoor and playing Lord Ram in 1987

Since Arun Govil played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, he had a few words of wisdom to share with Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the same role in Ramayana Part 1. And Govil did just that. Sharing that he guided Ranbir through the process of playing Lord Ram, Arun said, “I didn’t guide Ranbir on the sets, but before that. We had a few sittings with each other, and I explained Ram to him, a few things about the role. And that was it. He is a very good actor. The atmosphere was good. I never heard any noise or shouting on the set. Usually, film sets are noisy, but that was not the case here. It was a calm and quiet place. It was a good place to work at.”

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Govil also reflected on how the role of Lord Ram in the show changed his career and the way people perceived him. “My image had become so strong that my producers and directors thought what we should give him now. It did put me in a box for many years. But my point of view was that what Ram had given me, if I had done many films or television episodes at that time, I wouldn’t have gotten that much of what Ram gave me. If I had been working in films or TV, the numbers would have increased, but what Ram gave me is unmatched. You know, even today people give so much respect. The young generation, even today, touches my feet, takes blessings, and I get so much respect that people get up when I enter a room.”

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“I wouldn’t have gotten all of this otherwise. So we should always weigh the pros and cons in life. I don’t think anyone else got what I got in my life. From 87 till today, in so many houses, our photo is still worshipped. It’s all about what holds priority in your life,” the actor added.

Arun Govil further shared if he had taken precautions on a personal level while playing Lord Ram or even King Dashrath. He shared, “Look, it is the opinion of people. It is their way of thinking. I do pray daily anyway. In my life, everything is positive. It is my daily lifestyle to pray in the morning and evening for almost an hour. These things are in my routine, so it doesn’t matter to me. For me, all the days are the same. All the work is the same.”