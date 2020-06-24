Artistes made by audience, not top people in industry: Kumar Sanu

Kumar Sanu has weighed in on the nepotism debate re-ignited after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14. Kumar Sanu has weighed in on the nepotism debate re-ignited after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14.

Veteran Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu says the power to make or break an artiste lies solely in the hands of the audience. The remark comes in the wake of the nepotism debate re-ignited after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise on June 14.

Sanu, credited with hit soundtracks like “Aashiqui”, “Saajan”, “Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi” and “Sadak”, made comments in a video posted on his Facebook page late Tuesday evening. The singer began by paying tribute to Sushant who died by suicide at his Mumbai residence.

“He was a fabulous actor and a positive person, from what I’ve heard. He gave wonderful films in such a short span of time and made his own place in the industry. There have been so many talented people in the industry from Bihar, like Shatrughan Sinha, Shekhar Suman, Udit Narayan,” the 62-year-old singer said.

Kumar Sanu added that it was difficult to come to terms with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, as he was of his son’s age. “May God bless his soul. The heart still wishes Sushant had not taken this step.” Moving on to the discussion around nepotism, which picked steam after many in the audience and industry pointed out that prejudices held against outsiders make their survival harder than actors from film families.

According to Sanu, however, an artiste’s fate is only decided by the audience. “Since his demise, I can see a different revolution emerging. Nepotism exists everywhere. It’s a little more in our industry. You (the audience) make us, who we are. Who will stay and who will be thrown out of the industry is decided by you. Filmmakers or the top people in the industry cannot decide. It is in your hand, to make or break us,” he said.

The celebrated singer concluded his over four-minute long video with an advice to all outsiders, who come to Mumbai with a dream to make it big in the industry. “Get yourself a job once you come to Mumbai and then start your struggle, which is something I also did. This way, you’ll at least not face any problem of food and living. You will not have to bow down to someone for your needs and you will be able to express your talent. I hope, because of Sushant Singh Rajput, the coming generation will get equal opportunities. Today, despite leaving all of us, he still lives on,” Kumar Sanu said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd