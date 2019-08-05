Article 370 scrapped: Bollywood reacts to resolution

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced that the government has issued a notification in effect scrapping Article 370 from the Indian Constitution. Article 370 of the constitution is a ‘temporary provision’ granting special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthermore, the government also ordered the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. While the Union Territory of Ladakh will be without a legislature, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be with a legislature.

Following the decision, actors like Dia Mirza, Vikrant Massey, Zaira Wasim, Raveena Tandon and Maanvi Gagroo among others took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Dia Mirza posted on Twitter, “My thoughts are with #Kashmir. Praying for peace #KashmirNeedsAttention”. Zaira Wasim, who recently made headlines for quitting Bollywood, tweeted, “This too shall pass! #Kashmir.”

Atul Kasbekar also took to Twitter and wrote, “Time to unconditionally back the govt on this decision imo. A huge call has been taken n it needs everyone’s support now. I hope we also extend much love n every kind of support to the people of Kashmir so that they feel more n more connected over time. One India. Jai Hind.”

Vikrant Massey tweeted, “Never did I think I’d say this. But, THANK YOU! @BJP4India @AmitShah & @narendramodi It had to go! #Article370 Those warning of “dangerous consequences” SHAME ON YOU! #OneNationOneLaw”

Maanvi Gagroo shared an image of her ancestral home in Srinagar and tweeted, “Our family’s ancestral home in Srinagar. Taken away, ruined and now razed down. Just thought of sharing this today. #KashmiriPandits #PanunKashir.”

Actor-politician Paresh Rawal wrote on Twitter, “Today is the true and complete independence of our motherland. Today in the true sense of the word INDIA becomes ONE !!! jai Hind.”

Here are all the tweets and reactions of our Bollywood stars:

This is the greatest homage to all those braves martyred for the dream of a United India. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 Hats off and a big thank you to @narendramodi ji and @AmitShah ji from the heart of each and every patriotic Indian. #OneIndia #AkhandBharat #JaiHind 🇮🇳 Bye Bye #Article370 #35A 👋 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 5, 2019

Status Quo on #Kashmir is done & dusted with. The region will ‘theoretically’ be treated like any other in #India .Growing up as a child of the Indian Armed Forces & having heard numerous first hand stories,this is a move I personally welcome.The band-aid ripped off. #370scrapped — SONA (@sonamohapatra) August 5, 2019

Whatever happens in politics, let there be no bloodshed, let sense prevail. We’re one, all Indians. We are a peaceful people. We believe in compassion, not coercion. Be kind peeps! ❤️Jai Hind. https://t.co/ObtXWghTqZ — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 5, 2019

370 gone!

That was an incredibly bold move.

Good luck @PMOIndia @HMOIndia 🙏 — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 5, 2019

This too shall pass! #Kashmir — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) August 4, 2019

This is the beginning of a #NewIndia Kashmir is a Union Territory now. pic.twitter.com/M35d2krgf6 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 5, 2019

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 5, 2019

Had to be a very tough call n it’s been taken — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) August 5, 2019

Today is the true and complete independence of our https://t.co/CEekEmALtf in the true sense of the word INDIA becomes ONE !!! jai Hind . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) August 5, 2019

Our family’s ancestral home in Srinagar. Taken away, ruined and now razed down.

Just thought of sharing this today. #KashmiriPandits #PanunKashir pic.twitter.com/G5M5mniua0 — Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo) August 5, 2019

I can understand if opposition politicians do oppose government’s wrong act. But I simply can’t understand that why are they opposing government for good work like removing #Article370 to make India more strong. Now Kashmir will have more investment, development and employment. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 5, 2019

Ever since i spent my childhood in the army camps in #Kashmir i always thought i belonged there. Now with the repealing of #article370 my dream of buying a house & doing business in #kashmir will soon turn into a reality. Kudos on the landmark judgement. Thrilled Jai hind 🇮🇳 — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) August 5, 2019

Others who reacted included Gul Panag, Mohit Raina and Vivek Agnihotri.