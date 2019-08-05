Toggle Menu
Article 370 scrapped: Bollywood reacts to resolution

Following the scrapping of Article 370 from the Indian Constitution and the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, several Bollywood stars took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Actors like Dia Mirza, Vikrant Massey, Zaira Wasim and Mohit Raina reacted to the Jammu and Kashmir resolution.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced that the government has issued a notification in effect scrapping Article 370 from the Indian Constitution. Article 370 of the constitution is a ‘temporary provision’ granting special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthermore, the government also ordered the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. While the Union Territory of Ladakh will be without a legislature, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be with a legislature.

Dia Mirza posted on Twitter, “My thoughts are with #Kashmir. Praying for peace #KashmirNeedsAttention”. Zaira Wasim, who recently made headlines for quitting Bollywood, tweeted, “This too shall pass! #Kashmir.”

Atul Kasbekar also took to Twitter and wrote, “Time to unconditionally back the govt on this decision imo. A huge call has been taken n it needs everyone’s support now. I hope we also extend much love n every kind of support to the people of Kashmir so that they feel more n more connected over time. One India. Jai Hind.”

Vikrant Massey tweeted, “Never did I think I’d say this. But, THANK YOU! @BJP4India @AmitShah & @narendramodi It had to go! #Article370 Those warning of “dangerous consequences” SHAME ON YOU! #OneNationOneLaw”

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir News Live Updates

Maanvi Gagroo shared an image of her ancestral home in Srinagar and tweeted, “Our family’s ancestral home in Srinagar. Taken away, ruined and now razed down. Just thought of sharing this today. #KashmiriPandits #PanunKashir.”

Actor-politician Paresh Rawal wrote on Twitter, “Today is the true and complete independence of our motherland. Today in the true sense of the word INDIA becomes ONE !!! jai Hind.”

Here are all the tweets and reactions of our Bollywood stars:

Others who reacted included Gul Panag, Mohit Raina and Vivek Agnihotri.

