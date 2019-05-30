Article 15 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana fights against the discriminatory society

The trailer of Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is out. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution and highlights the need for protection against discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

Advertising

The trailer gives the audience a brief idea of the plot, and it seems quite impressive. After watching this trailer, one can say that Ayushmann plays the role of a cop with utmost sincerity. The passion he shows in his performance is reminiscent of Aamir Khan’s performance in Sarfarosh (not that the plot or their performances are similar). Given the kind of films that Ayushmann has done, this one truly stands out.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s character in Article 15, Ayan, has to investigate the murder of two women in a village. The deeper he delves into the case, the more he becomes aware of the deep rooted discrimination in our society.

The film has an excellent ensemble cast with actors like Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Sayani Gupta, Isha Talwar and Nassar among others.

Advertising

Watch the trailer of Article 15 here:

In a teaser released earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana’s character said the words, “Farq bohot kar liya. Ab farq layenge,” (We have discriminated long enough. Now we will bring a difference) and it feels like this is the motto of the film.

Anubhav Sinha directed Mulk in 2018 and the Rishi Kapoor starrer was appreciated for its strong message.

Ayushmann Khurrana has had a great run at the movies in the recent past. 2018 saw him riding high with successes like Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun. In 2017 too, Ayushmann had back to back hits with Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Ayushmann will next be seen in Dream Girl alongside Nushrat Bharucha, Bala with Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan.

Article 15 releases on June 28.