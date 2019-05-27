Article 15 teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana wants to end discrimination in Indian society

The first teaser of Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is out. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha, who helmed critically acclaimed 2018 film Mulk.

If the teaser is anything to go by, Article 15 once again touches upon a sensitive topic and endorses unity between castes and religions. It also seems to criticise political and communal violence, which few mainstream films in India dare to.

The title of the film is derived from Article 15 of the Constitution of India, which enshrines the right to equality before law for every citizen of India. It also prohibits discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

The teaser begins with the text “Samta Ka Adhikar” (right to equality). The voice of Ayushmann Khurrana, who is playing the role of a cop, is heard. He is reading the Hindi text of Article 15. We see a giant statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India.

Next, we see a hand carrying a Molotov cocktail towards a crowd of people who are shouting slogans. A vehicle on which a loudspeaker is mounted and a pamphlet advocating the Brahman-Dalit ekta (unity) is attacked by a few miscreants.

Several people attack policemen. There are quick shots of riots, violence and even torture. Ayushmann Khurrana’s voiceover ends and he says all that he said does not come from him but is actually written in the Indian Constitution.

He concludes with, “Farq bohot kar liya. Ab farq layenge.” (We have discriminated long enough. Now we will bring a difference).

The full trailer of Article 15 will be out on May 30.