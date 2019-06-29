Article 15 box office collection Day 1: Word of mouth to help Ayushmann Khurrana’s film?

After delivering last year’s hard-hitting film Mulk, director Anubhav Sinha is back to explore yet another socially relevant subject in his latest release – Article 15. The film, which revolves around the caste divide in the country, is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. It reportedly takes inspiration from several real-life events, including the 2014 Badaun gang rape incident.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, this crime drama has been received well by the audience and critics alike, and is expected to earn Rs 5 crore on its opening day.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Article 15 a three-star rating. She wrote, “Like Mulk, Article 15 lifts its chief plot points, and a pivotal character, from real life. The deaths of two girls in Badaayun (that image of the two lifeless salwar-kammez-clad bodies hanging from the tree is burnt on your eyeballs) ; the introduction of a saffron-clad ‘Mahantji’ who canvasses for votes from across the caste spectrum, and ‘wins with a thumping majority’; the flogging of Dalit youths in Una (which the film doesn’t make as much of as it could have; we see a glimpse, and then it’s gone). These were, and continue to be, headlines.”

Article 15 also stars Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.