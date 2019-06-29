Article 15 box office collection Day 1: Word of mouth to help Ayushmann Khurrana’s film?

Toggle Menu
Article 15 box office collection Day 1: Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, this crime drama has been received well by the audience and critics alike, and is expected to earn Rs 5 crore on its opening day.

Article 15 box office collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer revolves around the caste divide in the country.

After delivering last year’s hard-hitting film Mulk, director Anubhav Sinha is back to explore yet another socially relevant subject in his latest release – Article 15. The film, which revolves around the caste divide in the country, is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. It reportedly takes inspiration from several real-life events, including the 2014 Badaun gang rape incident.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Article 15 a three-star rating. She wrote, “Like Mulk, Article 15 lifts its chief plot points, and a pivotal character, from real life. The deaths of two girls in Badaayun (that image of the two lifeless salwar-kammez-clad bodies hanging from the tree is burnt on your eyeballs) ; the introduction of a saffron-clad ‘Mahantji’ who canvasses for votes from across the caste spectrum, and ‘wins with a thumping majority’; the flogging of Dalit youths in Una (which the film doesn’t make as much of as it could have; we see a glimpse, and then it’s gone). These were, and continue to be, headlines.”

Also read: Article 15 movie review: An important film

Article 15 also stars Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

'One of the most thought provoking films of our times'

CBFC member Vani Tripathi Tikoo shared on Twitter, "Big big congratulations to @anubhavsinha and @sirfgaurav for delievering one of the most thought provoking films of our times! What it attempts to say is important to hear for us lest our democracy is diminished by this plague called "Caste" go watch #Article15"

Article 15: Audience verdict

Ayushmann Khurrana: The new box office favourite?

Saqib Saleem posted on Twitter, "Reading amazing reviews for #Article15 .. @anubhavsinha pushing the envelope again after mulk . Sir thank you for making such relevant films. Also happy for @ayushmannk who is the new box office favourite.. loving your choice of films Bhai ❤️"

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "If you have a mainstream actor attached to a subject like this, it reaches out to a wider audience. We want to reach out to people who believe in caste discrimination and if we are able to change the mindset of one person that will be the true victory for us."

Ayushmann also shared that he was supposed to team up with director Anubhav Sinha for a romantic film but he was lucky that Article 15 fell in his lap.

"I became a fanboy of Anubhav Sinha, I feel he discovered his true voice as a director after Mulk. When I met him, he had offered me a rom-com but I told him I am looking for a hard-hitting subject, something like Mulk.

"He narrated a couple of concepts to me and ‘Article 15’ was one of them. Later he worked on the draft, which we both loved and we happened to be on the same page," Ayushmann said.

