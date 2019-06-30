Article 15 leaked online by Tamilrockers

Anubhav Sinha’s hard-hitting crime drama Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, has been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers.

This is the first time that Ayushmann has played the role of a police officer.

Article 15 is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution which prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, sex or place of birth. The film has received a positive response from the audience.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta has given the movie a three-star rating. Shubhra wrote, “Anubhav Sinha follows up 2018’s Mulk, which shone a searing light on the religious strife tearing the country apart, with Article 15. In Mulk the upholding of the Constitution by a judge in a court room comes at a climactic moment; here, it becomes the film.”

“The performances to watch out from come from Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa, both of whom played significant roles in Mulk: it looks as if Sinha is building a repertory of good actors who add heft to whichever films they are in. And Nassar, as the officer who knows how not to rock the boat, is excellent,” she added.