Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 gets five modifications from CBFC

Central Board of Film Certification has suggested a modification in a scene in Article 15 by removing the visual of a flag falling in fire. Visuals of beating people have also been reduced by 30 per cent.

Article 15, the investigative thriller features Ayushmann Khurrana as a cop, with Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15, which revolves around the caste divide in the country, has been granted a ‘UA’ certificate after five modifications by the Central Board of Film Certification.

According to the official website of CBFC, the film was categorised ‘UA’- unrestricted public exhibition but with parental guidance after the makers submitted a compliance certificate from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and added a voice-over in Hindi in the existing disclaimer before in the beginning of the film.

The board suggested a modification in a scene by removing the visual of a flag falling in fire. It replaced a sexually abusive word with another expression and also a derogatory word directed towards parents.

Visuals of beating people have been reduced by 30 per cent.

Article 15 is scheduled to be released Friday.

