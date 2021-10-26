Arslan Goni shares sweet birthday wish for rumoured partner Sussanne Khan: ‘The best heart I have come across in life’

It is Hrithik Roshan’s former wife and designer Sussanne Khan’s birthday today. And while many celebrities flocked to social media to wish Khan, one wish which seems to have caught everybody’s attention was made by TV star Aly Goni’s brother Arslan Goni.

Sharing a photo of himself and Sussanne, Arslan wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life. ♥️♥️♥️♥️and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love.” This was followed by multiple kiss emojis.

Sussanne Khan responded to the post in the comments section and thanked Arslan Goni for ‘everything’. “Thank you thank you thank uuuu.. n thank u for my ‘Everything’ ♥️♥️♥️♥️,” read her comment.

Apparently, the pair have known each other for some time now. They met through mutual friends.

Other celebrities who wished Sussanne Khan include Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sophie Choudry and Malaika Arora.