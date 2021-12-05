Arslan Goni downplays relationship rumours with Sussanne Khan, reveals how they met and ‘hit it off’

Actor Arslan Goni has commented on rumours surrounding his closeness with Sussanne Khan, and said that they are ‘very good friends’. Arslan, the cousin of Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni, and Sussanne, the ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, have been spotted together on numerous occasions.

Arslan even travelled to Goa for Sussanne’s birthday in October, and the two were spotted returning to Mumbai from another rumoured vacation earlier this week. While they made sure to not be photographed together, they were spotted by the paparazzi minutes from each other at the Mumbai airport, as they exited the terminal separately.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Arslan was asked about the chatter surrounding him and Sussanne. He said, “Social media banter is a regular thing. It was just a birthday get-together with friends. Everyone can attend their friends’ birthday parties, right? People will always speculate and we know how to deal with it… by not paying heed. Sussanne and I are very good friends. I met her at a common friend’s house. We just hit it off instantly. We hang out together along with other friends. She is a very nice human being.”

In addition to their trips, Aly and Sussanne have also attended Bollywood parties together. They also exchange banter on social media. On Sussanne’s birthday, Arslan had written in a social media post, “Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life. ♥️♥️♥️♥️and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love.”

Sussanne was married to Hrithik from 2000 to 2014, and has two sons with him. They are often spotted together, and are praised for the maturity with which they have handled their post-separation lives. Arslan made his Bollywood debut with the ill-fated Jia Aur Jia, but is pleased with the opportunities he has been getting on OTT.