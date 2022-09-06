Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag, Swara Bhasker defend Arshdeep Singh: ‘For God’s sake, stop trolling’

Bollywood celebrities spoke up in defence of Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh when an accidental miss on the field from his end led many on social media to spread hateful messages against the 23-year-old after Sunday’s Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match. Arshdeep had dropped the catch of Asif Ali in the 18th over and is being trolled by a section of social media. Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Grover, Gul Panag, Angad Bedi, Pooja Bhatt and a few others celebs have defended the cricketer on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared an Instagram video as he played cricket and wrote in the caption, “It’s been almost 24 hours but can’t get over last night’s nerves. There’s always a heartbreak when India loses a match. But let’s look at the silver lining. Kohli is in form now! SKY is looking good. Also our openers 🙌 Let’s not be fickle and fair weather. We should support our team even when they lose a close one. And for God’s sake, stop trolling Arshdeep. He’s a great prospect. Expecting fireworks in the rest of the tournament. Praying for the next clash 🇮🇳 🙌”.

Gul Panag also took to Twitter and defended the cricketer. She wrote that the hate campaign seemed to be the ‘handiwork of another IT cell’. She wrote, “Truly tragic the way @arshdeepsinghh has been trolled. And it appears to be the handiwork of another IT cell.💁🏻‍♀️ Don’t fall for it. P.S. The misfortune of devious propaganda is, others can do it too. And it works like a dog whistle, with the intended recipients unaware.”

Angad Bedi previously took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Keep your chin up, Singh! You are deserving that’s why you are there in the team. There is a reason why cricket is compared with life. The biggest of players have gone through this, this lesson just happens to come early in your life for you. Keep your head down and your self-esteem high. We as a country will applaud your laurels in the coming games. One has to go through the grind to be a hero! Waheguru chadh di kala vich rakhe. @_arshdeep.singh__ let COURAGE be your middle name!!!”

Saba Pataudi also defended the cricketer by posting a team photo from her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s time.

Pooja Bhatt also took to Twitter to defend Arshdeep and wrote, “If you can’t ride out the losses of those you claim as your own you have no right,moral or otherwise to claim their wins. Society cannot cannibalise success and conveniently discard failures of the ones that dare to go out into the world,compete/perform & take great risks 🙏.”

Writer Varun Grover expressed his thoughts on Twitter in Hindi which can be loosely translated as, “It is repeatedly said that if you are not a part of the majority, every mistake you make will be criminalised, it could be labeled as treason as well. Minority is not allowed to make human errors. They should always remain perfect. Majority will take care of imperfections.”