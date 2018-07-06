Total Dhamaal: Arshad Warsi wraps shooting for the film

Arshad Warsi wraps shooting for Total Dhamaal Arshad Warsi wraps shooting for Total Dhamaal

Actor Arshad Warsi has finished shooting his part for the upcoming film Total Dhamaal. Arshad on Thursday tweeted: “It’s a wrap for me — Will miss the wonderful cast and crew of Total Dhamaal. The sweetest director Inder Kumar, the most gorgeous Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta. Thank you for being so amazing.”

Arshad’s co-star from the film Anil Kapoor tweeted to him that it was a “Total Dhamaal” working with the Jolly LLB actor.

“Cracking me up every chance you got so much so that my jaw would hurt! It was a ‘Total Dhamaal’ working with you Arshad Warsi truly!” Anil wrote.

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise Dhamaal and is directed by Indra Kumar. The second film was Double Dhamaal, also known as Dhamaal 2, and the first one was called Dhamaal. The latest offering of the franchise will be recreating the classic song “Paisa Yeh Paisa.”

Slated to release on December 7, Total Dhamaal also stars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Recently even Riteish Deshmukh wrapped up his portion of the shoot for the movie. He posted a tweet that read, “It’s a wrap for me. Total Dhamaal got to work with my all-time favourite Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in one film. I love this man Ajay Devgn and happy to be back with my partners in crime Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi. My sixth film with Indra Kumar, the best actor on the set.”

In reply to the tweet, Warsi wrote “Will miss your warmth, crazy humour and contagious laugh. Waiting to work with you again. Love you, bro.”

The film has jointly been produced by Indra Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria and Ajay Devgn.

