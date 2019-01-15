Arshad Warsi: Rajkumar Hirani is a thorough gentleman

Arshad Warsi, who plays Circuit in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai films, cannot believe the sexual assault allegation levied against the filmmaker. On the sidelines of a promotional event for his upcoming film Fraud Saiyaan in New Delhi, Warsi said that it was as shocking for him to know about Hirani’s case as it was for anybody else.

Advertising

“It’s difficult to say anything because you don’t know how much credibility is there to the accusation and has there been a proper investigation. Has somebody really checked it out? So, personally, I don’t jump to conclusions till I am not sure. Then I make my decisions. Till I am not 100 percent sure, I cannot make a decision.

“I have known Raju for so many years. I have never seen him do one thing wrong. He is a thorough gentleman. He is a nice, sweet and hardworking person. It’s hard. It’s very difficult to believe. When I heard it, it was a shock for me just like everybody else. I couldn’t believe it. I still don’t, to be honest,” Arshad exclusively told indianexpress.com.

Arshad Warsi, however, supported the ongoing MeToo movement. He said, “It’s very good! It just makes me feel that tomorrow when my daughter goes to work, she will be safe. I know that because of this MeToo movement, all the women who are working, they are in a safe place. Definitely, guys will think twice before trying any stunts. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have. Now they would. There are repercussions to it so let’s not try it. It does make people safe. It’s a damn good thing. But I just hope people don’t take advantage of it to sort their personal disputes. We do that. It’s human tendency. There are right people. There are wrong people who take advantage of the situation. I hope people don’t do that. It will just kill the sincerity and dignity of the entire thing.”

Warsi had recently spoken about the third film in Hirani’s blockbuster Munna Bhai franchise. The film has, reportedly, been put on hold owing to Hirani’s case.

Advertising

“Right now, with all this controversy, I have absolutely no clue. Once the script was locked and we had to decide the date which was tentatively supposed to be at the end of this year. Now, nobody knows,” the actor said.