Arshad Warsi on Bachchan Pandey co-star Akshay Kumar: His comedy is brilliant

Actor Arshad Warsi, who will be collaborating with Akshay Kumar for his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey, said the superstar has “brilliant” comic timing.

Warsi, known for his performance in Munna Bhai MBBS and Golmaal series, said he has been looking forward to collaborating with the 53-year-old superstar for a long time and Bachchan Pandey is an apt project for them.

“His comedy is brilliant. I have been looking forward to doing a film with him. Whenever we have met, he has said, we should work together. But we never managed to find a good script till we found this (Bachchan Pandey).

“It is very funny. I think people are going to enjoy seeing us. It will be a treat for the audience to watch us together,” Warsi, who was seen in Kumar’s recently released home production film Durgamati, told PTI.

The action-comedy will see Kumar playing a gangster, who aspires to be an actor and Kriti Sanon as a journalist, who wishes to be a director.

Talking about his role, Warsi said, “I am playing a struggling actor from Bombay. My scenes are with Kriti Sanon. I am not part of Akshay’s gang we both are on opposite sides.”

Farhad Samji, best known for Housefull 4, will direct the movie.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson.

The team will start the shooting this month in Jaisalmer.