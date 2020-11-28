Arshad Warsi joins Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey

Arshad Warsi will star alongside Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Actor Arshad Warsi has joined the cast of Akshay Kumar starrer in action-comedy Bachchan Pandey. The film is being directed by Farhad Samji.

In the film, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor, with Kriti as a journalist who wishes to be a director. Now, as per the latest developments Arshad Warsi has come on board as Akshay’s friend.

The makers of this action-comedy have decided to wrap up the film in a sixty days shooting schedule, starting in January 2021 in Jaisalmer.

“The makers were looking for someone who could match Akshay’s comic timing, and they narrowed down on Arshad who, over the years, has aced this space. It is a first time pairing for the actors,” revealed a source close to the development of the film, adding that his track is integral to the narrative, with multiple shades and a special look. Interestingly, both Arshad and Akshay have been a part of the Jolly LLB franchise, playing Jolly in part one and two respectively.

Warsi will also be seen in Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgamati which is being bankrolled by Akshay Kumar’s Cape Of Good Hope Films.

The team of this Farhad Samji directorial is currently on a recce in Jaisalmer as they are planning to shoot at places like the Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. “Heavy-duty action scenes to be shot at real locations, choreographed by stunt teams from across the country,” added the source, saying that another A-list actress is expected to join the cast soon.

Bachchan Pandey is written by Nischay Kuttanda and Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

