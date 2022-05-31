Arshad Warsi: ‘I don’t think Munna Bhai part 3 will happen now, but I wish…’

All his films may not have been brilliant, but Arshad Warsi has rarely disappointed. Be it comedy or the serious stuff, he brings alive the character every time. Last year, he completely a silver jubilee run and looking back, the actor and aspiring director shares what keeps him going.

Starting with Tere Mere Sapne in 1996, you have been an actor for 26 years now. How has the journey been so far? No complaints, life is beautiful. Every film has been an enriching experience. I've learnt so much from the people I have worked with. Even when I was not working, I learnt so much about myself. I think I've become a better person, maybe even a better actor.

So, you are satisfied… (Cuts in) No, I’m not satisfied or saturated. I’m still hungry and greedy. I want to do more interesting stuff. I was delighted when I was offered Cutting Chai (one of the stories in the just-released Modern Love Mumbai anthology series on Amazon Prime). Even though it’s a completely woman-oriented subject, it didn’t bother me. I wish I got to play characters like Daniel or Babban more often. Ishqiya got me so many compliments, even Naseer saab (co-star

Fortunately, I got to do such varied roles and I'm still getting ventures that excite me. That is why I love every moment of this journey, the moments when I have excelled on screen, and also the moments when people have hated me. Also Read | Modern Love Mumbai review: Amazon Prime series makes you fall in love with the city, all over again

Arshad Warsi and Chitrangda Singh in Modern Love (Photo: Amazon Prime) Arshad Warsi and Chitrangda Singh in Modern Love (Photo: Amazon Prime)

You were compelling in intense roles like Sehar and Asur, yet you continue to be associated with comedy, primarily because of the Munnabhai, Dhamaal and Golmaal franchises. Does that bother you?



Sadly, even though it is a creative profession, filmmaking is a business too. And when someone is investing money in you, they will always play safe and go by numbers. They will say, “Hey, this guy has done so many comedies, let’s cast him in another.” But let me tell you something weird. If I’ve done say a 100 films, of these only five-six were serious stuff, the rest were mostly comedies. Now, here’s the catch. Almost all the films in the first lot were well liked while among the comedies, only three-four were blockbusters. So, my success ratio is almost 90 per cent for intense roles. If it was left to me, I would judge an actor from this point of view.But Circuit has short-circuited people minds…



(Laughs) It’s okay, Munna Bhai MBBS resurrected my career. I had no movies for three-four years before that. I was out of sight, gone! When will the next film in the Munnabhai series return? We have been waiting for 16 years since Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Honestly, I don’t think Part 3 will happen. I wish it would, that we could have a proper closure. We owe that much to the audience, but it’s been too long.

A creative person feels claustrophobic if he is asked to do the same thing over and over again. As an actor, I want to move on. I’m sure Raju (writer-director Rajkumar Hirani) wants to do different things too, more so because for a director each film takes a few years of his life.