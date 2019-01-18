Arshad Warsi: Wish I had done my homework on Bollywood before entering it

Arshad Warsi’s Fraud Saiyaan has hit the screens. Talking to indianexpress.com about playing a conman in the film, Warsi said, “The only thing we share in common is probably I have a sense of humour which will make you laugh and what that character does will make you laugh.”

Advertising

Fraud Saiyaan is being presented by Prakash Jha and has been produced by Jha’s daughter Disha. Warsi said his character is completely nuts, and that’s what makes him interesting.

“It’s a whole new character that I have portrayed. It is so nice. He is the most crooked person you will ever meet in your life. There are sequences when he is lying to the skin of his teeth with conviction. I loved that about him. He is completely nuts,” the actor said.

Arshad Warsi, who made his Bollywood debut in 1996, has been part of several hit projects like the Dhamaal series, Ishqiya, the Munna Bhai franchise and Golmaal films. The actor, however, feels he should have done his homework about the industry better before stepping into it.

“I wish I had studied and learnt about the Hindi film industry before entering it. During the course of my life, I understood that acting is a very tiny part of the job. It’s the whole other thing that takes your career wherever you want it to go. I wish I was more knowledgeable about it all. It was like I became a doctor and didn’t know about surgery.

“Others who come into the industry, they have studied it. They know how it functions. They know who are the right filmmakers. I had no clue. I didn’t even know who Yash Raj was. I was so bad. So, I wish I had done some homework,” he shared.

Arshad Warsi recently made a cameo appearance in the Simmba song “Aankh Marey”. The song was a recreated version of his own hit from the 1996 film Tere Mere Sapne. Interestingly, in the song, Warsi, along with the other Golmaal boys, also hinted at the fifth outing in the Golmaal franchise. The actor said it was definitely on the cards.

Also read: Rajkumar Hirani is a thorough gentleman: Arshad Warsi

Advertising

“It is going to happen. There is no idea when. There is no script. But one absolutely sees no reason why it should not happen. And Rohit (Shetty) is somewhere obliged to people and he has to do it. Everybody wants to do it. So why won’t he do it?” he said.