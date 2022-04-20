Arshad Warsi gets the sweetest birthday wish from wife Maria Goretti, watch a throwback video from the 90s

Arshad Warsi turned 54 on April 19. The actor got the sweetest birthday wish from his wife Maria Goretti. Maria, who is also a former VJ, TV anchor and actor, shared a throwback video that features her and Arshad.

Sharing the old video, Maria Goretti wrote, “You know this guy right …Today he turns a year wiser and even more nicer ….Flashback of when I used to be an @mtvindia VJ and interviewed @arshad_warsi asking him questions like I did not know him at all 🤣😂 The sad bit, this is all I have of that interview ….”

See an old video of Arshad Warsi with his wife Maria Goretti:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheMariaGorettiCorner (@mariagorettiz)

The couple started dating in 1991 and tied the knot in 1999. The video is from the time when they were dating. In the clip, Arshad and Maria are seen talking about Arshad’s debut film Tere Mere Sapne and Maria asked his if facing the camera was a problem for him.

Inside photos from Arshad Warsi’s birthday celebrations were also shared on social media.

See photos from Arshad Warsi’s birthday celebration:



Arshad Warsi was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey along with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez.