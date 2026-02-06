Arshad Warsi offered to audition for Dawood Ibrahim’s role in D-Day, Rishi Kapoor believed he was the right choice, recalls Nikkhil Advani

Before Rishi Kapoor stepped in to play Dawood Ibrahim in D-Day, Nikkhil Advani had spoken to Arshad Warsi about the same as he wanted to cast someone out of type.

Written by: Anas Arif
4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 09:20 AM IST
DhurandharReleased in 2013, D-Day was a major box-office disappointment but has since grown into a cult actioner.
Since the release of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, audiences have begun revisiting Nikkhil Advani’s spy actioner D-Day. Released over a decade ago, D-Day was a major box-office disappointment at the time. However, with the benefit of hindsight, the film has steadily found appreciation, with many now recognising it as ahead of its time, arriving even before Neeraj Pandey launched his spy escapades with Akshay Kumar’s Baby, and Kabir Khan attempted a similar terrain with Saif Ali Khan’s Phantom. Back then, Advani pulled off a remarkable casting coup in what is often regarded as his finest work, bringing together Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi, Aakash Dahiya and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Now, with Dhurandhar exploring a similar genre, comparisons with D-Day have become inevitable. Social media has even seen calls for a re-release of the cult classic. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Advani opened up about the comparisons with the Ranveer Singh blockbuster, one he admits he still hasn’t seen. “I think the great thing about Dhurandhar is that it’s a very front-foot film. The music is front-foot. I think Aditya Dhar’s voice in the film is extremely strong and powerful. And I think D-Day will find the audience that it didn’t find back then, but I don’t know whether it would be the audience of a Dhurandhar, which has done more than a thousand crores at the box office,” he said.

‘I want to play the hero of your film’: Rishi Kapoor

Speaking further about D-Day, Nikkhil Advani reflected on working with Rishi Kapoor and revealed how the veteran actor came to be cast in the film. He shared that Kapoor was not his first choice for the role inspired by Dawood Ibrahim, which eventually became one of the most memorable performances of the actor’s career. Initially, Advani had approached him for the role that was later played by Nassar. “I went to him to play Nasir Hussain’s role. So he and I have a very close relationship. We had done Patiala House together. My building and his bungalow shared a wall in Pali Hill, so I would spend a lot of time with him.”

Dhurandhar Nikkhil Advani recalled that he had briefly considered Arshad Warsi to play the role of Dawood Ibrahim in D-Day.

Advani recalled the moment he informed Kapoor that it was a supporting role. “I went to narrate to him and he had told me that this is a very good story. But he got angry with me and said, ‘Yaar, I’m not Jon Voight, I’m not like Gene Hackman. Give me a proper role. I want to play the hero of your film.’ Then he showed me a photograph of Rauf Lala, the character he was playing in Agneepath. I went home. In the morning, I woke up and said, ‘Chintu sir, you’re right. You play Dawood.’”

Also Read | ‘Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…’: ‘Frustrated’ Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani

Watch the episode of Cult Comebacks on D-Day here:

In the same conversation, Nikkhil Advani also revealed that before finalising Rishi Kapoor, he had briefly considered Arshad Warsi for the role. “I think I had a brief conversation, very brief, with Arshad Warsi. I think we had gone for a party somewhere in Juhu. Both of us were sitting and I said that I was thinking about this, and that I really wanted to cast an actor out of type for the role. He said, ‘I’ll do it. I don’t mind testing for it. I don’t mind doing a look test.’ So I think the only person I had spoken to for this role was Arshad Warsi. He would have been fabulous.”

Advani also spoke about how, in his view, the industry has yet to fully tap into Warsi’s potential. “And Abhishek Chaubey had used him in Ishqiya. And I love Arshad, we are close friends. I know what he’s capable of.  He unfortunately got bracketed as a comedian, but he would have been incredible.”

Anas Arif
Anas Arif

