Arpita Khan Sharma wishes Salma Khan on her birthday with a beautiful note: ‘To my first friend, my best friend…’

Arpita Khan Sharma wished her mother Salma Khan on her birthday on Wednesday. She took to social media to share a family picture featuring herself along with her mother, husband Aayush Sharma and two kids, Ahil and Ayat. Along with the picture, Arpita penned a heartfelt note calling Salma “worlds best mother”.

She wrote on Instagram, “To my first friend, my best friend & my forever friend. I love fighting with you, I love bossing you around , I love gossiping with you & most of all I love knowing your always there for me & you will always have my back. To the rock of our family we love you very very much & are truly blessed to have you in our lives. Happiest Birthday to the worlds best mother @salmakhan1942”

Actor Shilpa Shetty joined Arpita Khan Sharma in wishing Salma Khan on her birthday as she commented on Arpita’s post, “Happppyyy birthday to dearest Salma aunty ♥♥.”

Arbaaz Khan also wished his mother with a throwback photo. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Happy birthday mama.”

Salma Khan is the first wife of screenwriter Salim Khan. Together they are parents to Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan. Earlier, in an interview, Salman had shared how close he is to his mother and called himself mama’s boy.

In an interview with Filmfare in 1990, Salman said, “My mom’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I can’t say why, I don’t think explanations are needed. We get along very well because basically, I’m a mama’s boy. I can’t bear to see her unhappy.”