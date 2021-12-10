Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan congratulates Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: ‘Welcome to the other side’

While social media pages had a field day creating memes on Salman Khan after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot, Salman’s sister Arpita Khan sent out her good wishes to the couple. Arpita and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, are known to be quite close to Katrina and the two wished the newlyweds on their marriage.

Taking to Instagram stories, Arpita and Aayush penned their warm wishes for Katrina and Vicky. Tagging both Vicky and Katrina, Arpita Khan wrote, “Heartiest congratulations. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness.”

Antim: The Final Truth actor Aayush Sharma also posted Katrina’s wedding photo on his story and wrote, “Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness..may God bless you. Welcome to the other side @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09.”

Earlier, speaking to India Today, Arpita Khan had said that neither she nor anyone in the family had received an invitation to the wedding. “We haven’t got any invite for the wedding,” she had shared. Katrina and Salman were rumoured to be dating several years ago. After they broke up, Katrina was often spotted attending events with Arpita, and the two remain cordial on social media.

After keeping mum about their relationship, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Thursday announced that they had tied the knot. The grand wedding was held at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. The three-day-long festivities were attended by family and close friends, including Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Hours after completing the rituals, Katrina and Vicky shared a series of dreamy pictures from their wedding. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” the couple wrote as captions while sharing their wedding photos.

On Friday afternoon, photographers captured the newlyweds leaving Jaipur for an undisclosed location in a private chopper. While Katrina was spotted in a yellow suit, Vicky opted for a kurta which he complemented with a dupatta.