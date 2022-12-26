scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma host grand birthday bash for daughter Ayat; Neha Dhupia, Genelia D’Souza and Ekta Kapoor attend

Ayat’s birthday bash was attended by several celebrities, including Ekta Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sunil Grover, Pulkit Samrat among others. Karan Johar's children Yash and Roohi Johar were present as well.

Genelia DeshmukhArpita Khan hosted a grand birthday bash for her daughter Ayat. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)
Arpita Khan, sister of Salman Khan, recently hosted the birthday party of her daughter Ayat with husband, actor Aayush Sharma. The birthday bash was attended by several celebrities, including Ekta Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sunil Grover, Pulkit Samrat among others. Karan Johar’s children Yash and Roohi Johar were present as well.

The social media handles of paparazzos shared videos of Aayush, Arpita and their kids Ayat, Ahil heading to the party. While Aayush was clad in a black jacket with red shirt, he also wore dark sunglasses. On the other hand, Arpita was clad in a black and white dress. Ayat was dressed in a while dress, and Ahil wore grey hoodies with shorts.

Many dropped heart emoticons on the video, with some calling the kids ‘cute’ and ‘adorable’. Salman Khan’s close friend Iulia Vantur was seen at the party as well, dressed in a black outfit. Sunil Grover was present at the party too and Genelia Deshmukh attended the bash with her children, Riaan and Rahyl.

Genelia Deshmukh Genelia Deshmukh, Shabbir Ahluwalia with Kanchi Kaul. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma tied the knot in 2014 and have two children, Ayat and Ahil.

