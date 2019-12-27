Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma blessed with a baby girl

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma welcomed their second child on Friday. (Photo: Aayush Sharma/Twitter) Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma welcomed their second child on Friday. (Photo: Aayush Sharma/Twitter)

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on Friday. Aayush took to Instagram and announced the arrival of the couple’s second child, Ayat Sharma. His post read, “We’ve been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma.”

The happy family also shared a statement that read:

“With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support. We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn’t have been complete without you all.

Lots of Love,

Khan’s & Sharma’s”

This makes for a double celebration in the Khan-daan as the day also happens to be Arpita’s brother and superstar Salman Khan’s 54th birthday. The couple has a three-year-old son, Ahil.

Salman thanked Arpita and Ayush for giving “best birthday gift for the whole family”. He tweeted, “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!”

Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 27, 2019

While coming out of Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, Aayush Sharma told the paparazzi, “It’s a baby girl.” Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and stepmom Helen were also spotted outside the hospital.

Stars like Varun Dhawan, Badshah, Manish Malhotra, Mouni Roy, Shabir Ahluwalia, Sonal Chauhan, Varun Sharma, Isabelle Kaif, Nupur Sanon, Angad Bedi and others also wished the family on social media.

Aayush Sharma greeting the paparazzi after announcing of becoming a father again. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Helen walking out of the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Helen walking out of the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Atul Agnihotri was also snapped arriving at the hospital on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Atul Agnihotri was also snapped arriving at the hospital on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma had attended Salman Khan’s birthday celebration on Thursday evening. For weeks, there were reports that the couple was planning to welcome their baby on Bhaijaan’s birthday.

Arpita and Aayush tied the knot in 2014. Aayush made his Bollywood debut last year with LoveYatri. His next is titled Kwatha, in which the actor will play an army officer.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd