‘Army officer’ Prosenjit Chatterjee bonds with autism-afflicted child in ‘Force’

In his first ever screen portrayal as the on-screen father of an autistic child, superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee says the ‘Force’ shoot was preceded by months long session with medical experts.

“I am playing a single father in ‘Force’, one who has to live up to the sensitivity and mood swings of an autism-afflicted child,” Prosenjit told PTI after a day-long shoot.

“I had essayed the role of a single parent earlier also in ‘Chalo Paltai’ by Haranath Chakroborty. But here, in Force, I am the father of a differently abled child,” the

Lorai coach said.

“Very few of us are indeed aware what such children, who are true precocious kids, the angels of God, want. What they dream. Despite being an action-packed entertainer probing the psyche of an Intelligence cop,” he said.

“Force is one of the rare films bringing the scanner on the condition of these exceptionally abled children. I feel it can be screened for children of such institutes,” the Kakababu in Mishawr Rawhosyo said.

Recalling his shooting experience with the child actor, Prosenjit said, “He grasped the character beautifully. The wonder-struck gaze towards the horses of race course as the script demands he gets down from car and darts into the maidan green with his father on an outing. The shot reflects how he wants to be closer to nature and animals can perhaps better vibe with the psyche of such a child.”

Actor Arpita Chatterjee says, “I am a teacher who ignites the spark of the little boy. I Google searched net to draw references about such children.”

Director Raja Chanda said, “Force is not a formula thriller. It is not a hatke movie with dollops of entertainment. It is for masses but has a social message.”

“In the present turning phase of Tollywood you can’t churn out typical brawny mainstream flicks,” he said.

