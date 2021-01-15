Army Day: Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu and others laud ‘our heroes in uniform’

Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu, Rakul Singh, Urmila Matondkar and a few other celebrities have taken to social media to express their respect and gratitude towards the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day.

Akshay Kumar met army officers on the occasion of Army Day. Sharing a video on social media, Akshay wrote, “Had the pleasure of meeting some of our bravehearts today to flag off a marathon on the occasion of #ArmyDay and what better way to warm up than a quick game of volleyball.”

Mahesh Babu posted on Twitter, “Respect and gratitude always for the selfless service and sacrifice of our heroes in uniform. #IndianArmyDay!”

Rakul Singh tweeted, “Honouring the indomitable spirit of the heroes who risk their lives everyday for the well-being of our nation! Respect always! #IndianArmyDay.”

Urmila Matondkar shared on Twitter, “Salute सलाम नमन #IndianArmy Every day is your day for all of us #ArmyDay2021 #indianarmyday #JaiHind #जय_हिंद #जय_हिन्द_की_सेना.”

The Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 since 1949, when Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over from General Sir Francis Butcher to become the Indian Army’s first Commander-in-Chief. The day has been observed as Army Day to recognise this, and to acknowledge the achievements and risks undertaken by Indian army personnel.