Army Day 2020: Bollywood movies that celebrated Indian soldiers

The nation is celebrating the 72nd Army Day today to remember the valiant and exemplary achievements of army personnel who risk their lives for the nation. It is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark the day when Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over from General Sir Francis Butcher as Commander-in-Chief of India on January 15, 1949.

On this day, we list some of the Bollywood army movies that told stories of Indian soldiers and their exemplary efforts to serve the nation and safeguard it from enemies.

Border

The hit 1997 war drama, backed by an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and others, is inspired by the Battle of Longewala during Indo-Pak war of 1971. It narrates how 120 soldiers of the Punjab regiment defended their post against a whole tank regiment of the Pakistan Army until the Indian Air Force came to help them the next morning. The film not only presented the bravery of an Indian soldier but also touched upon emotions for his motherland, fellow army men and family.

Border is streaming on YouTube.

Lakshya

Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya is based on the Kargil conflict of 1999.

The Hrithik Roshan starrer, a favourite of 90s kids, is the story of the transformation of a carefree youngster into a dedicated and passionate soldier with only one goal – to conquer a peak for the Indian army in Kargil. The rock-climbing scene in the climax created history as it featured the highest crane shot taken at 18000 ft. Though the movie didn’t fare well at the box office, Farhan Akhtar film has found takers over the years.

Lakshya is streaming on Netflix.

LOC Kargil

LOC Kargil was based on Operation Vijay and the Battle of Tololing. LOC Kargil was based on Operation Vijay and the Battle of Tololing.

The film directed by J.P. Dutta gave a peek into the life of Indian defence personnel Captain Vikram Batra, Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav and Major Deepak Rampal who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War. The film, starring Sanjay Dutt, Ayyub Khan, Suniel Shetty, Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan among others, was based on Operation Vijay and the Battle of Tololing. The film is one of the longest films in Indian cinema with a runtime of four hours and 15 minutes.

LOC Kargil is streaming on YouTube.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal was honoured with National Award for Best Actor, and Aditya Dhar won Best Director award for the military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film is based on the Indian Army’s surgical strike on terror launch pads across the Line of Control.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is streaming on ZEE5.

Raazi

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi is based on the novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka. Set during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, the thriller has Alia Bhatt in the role of a Kashmiri spy who is married into a Pakistani household. The film captures her struggles to relay classified information to Indian forces and the kind of sacrifices she makes while hoodwinking her own family and husband, played by Vicky Kaushal.

Raazi is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Tango Charlie

A still from the movie Tango Charlie starring Ajay Devgn and Bobby Deol. A still from the movie Tango Charlie starring Ajay Devgn and Bobby Deol.

The film starring Ajay Devgn and Bobby Deol is an account of the lives of soldiers and their struggles as they stay away from their loved ones. The Mani Shankar film does not focus only on the war but also on how an army man’s life is a battle even when no real war is being fought with the enemy.

Tango Charlie is streaming on YouTube.

Haqeeqat



Chetan Anand 1964 film Haqeeqat is probably Bollywood’s first and most sincerely made war film set against the tragic backdrop of the 1962 China war which India lost. Its music remains the highlight of the film with “Ab tumhare hawale watan saathiyo” being the most popular of all.

Haqeeqat is streaming on YouTube.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran starred Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran starred John Abraham in the lead role.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. While John Abraham plays the lead member of the Pokhran Nuclear test team, the film focuses on telling the audience about the stories behind these tests and brings out the unsung heroes of the experiment that put India on the global map as a nuclear superpower.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is streaming on Netflix.

Kesari



Anurag Singh directorial narrates the tale of the legendary battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897. On September 12, 1897, 21 soldiers of the Sikh regiment of the British Indian Army fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders to safeguard the pride and honour of their country. In the movie, Akshay Kumar leads the 21 men as Havildar Ishar Singh.

Kesari is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

