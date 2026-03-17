Armaan Malik joins internet to slam Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt’s ‘vulgar’ song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’: ‘Commercial songwriting hits a new low’

Armaan Malik joined the internet to call out Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt’s new song, “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke”, from Kannada pan-India film KD: The Devil. The song is being criticised for its vulgar lyrics and highly suggestive dance steps. Sung by Mangli, with lyrics by Raqeeb Alam and music composed by Arjun Janya, the song outraged the internet with double entendre lyrics ostensibly about liquor. The song’s outright vulgar lyrics compare a woman to a bottle of alcohol using double meanings.

Singer Armaan Malik wrote on social media, “This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low.”

This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low.. https://t.co/BMMABqblnW — ARMAAN ✦ (@ArmaanMalik22) March 16, 2026

Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt’s song gets backlash

The song is picturised in a bar set-up where Nora is performing surrounded by back-up dancers. The song was released on Sunday and quickly led to a row. The song has received almost 5 million views on YouTube by Tuesday. “Bhojpuri songs finally have a worthy competitor,” wrote one person, while another opined, “Nora Fatehi’s new song has crossed all the limits of vulgarity!!”

What a disgusting level of lyrics in this new song of Nora Fatehi.pic.twitter.com/gbIRAvF4qC — Babu Mani (@ChartWizMani) March 16, 2026

Everyone condemning ‘that song’ brings up Nora Fatehi and Raqib Alam. These two don’t create this song in a vacuum.

Sanjay Dutt dances with her.

Satyavathi Rathod sings it.

Arun Janya gives music

Prem as the director of the movie accepts it

Venkat Narayana as the producer… — The Dude! (@ThisAndThatDude) March 17, 2026

Nora Fatehi ke naye gaane ke lyrics sunne ke baad lag raha hai ki Censor Board ne “work from home” lete waqt mute button dabaya tha. Matlab metaphors ke naam par itni creativity?💀#NoraFatehi #KDTheDevil #SarkeChunar — Sumit Pathak (@SumitPathak) March 17, 2026

Umm so I just heard 3 seconds of that new Nora Fatehi song and I have no words… yikes 😬 — Yanniv (@YannivSpeaks) March 16, 2026

Many even demanded that the Censor Board of Film Certification should certify songs before their release. “If this is the quality of songs our filmmakers are producing today, censors need to step in.” The song’s thumbnail features Sanjay Dutt with Nora Fatehi and his fans expressed disappointment about it. “Didn’t expect this from Sanjay Dutt,” wrote a fan.

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Shreya Ghoshal decided to not sing songs that objectify women

The conversation around what has come to be known as ‘item songs’ in Indian cinema has led to a recent debate. While singer Shreya Ghoshal announced that she decided never to pick up songs that can lead to objectification after singing “Chikni Chameli”, actor Shabana Azmi also called them out in a conversation with Barkha Dutt’s Mojo Story. “Cinema is defined by the image. So when you have disconnected images, like for example, a heaving bosom, or shaking navel, you cut them into fragments and how the camera moves around the body is what decides what the intention of the director is. I feel in an item number, a woman loses all control and surrenders to the male gaze. I find it extremely, extremely uncomfortable and I disagree with it. A lot of women say that if males can do it then why shouldn’t we do it? But if the males are willing to get objectified why should you agree to get objectified?”

What is KD The Devil all about

Directed by Prem and starring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah, KD The Devil is set in the 1970s. The action drama revolves around a criminal named Kaali and his role in the underworld. The Kannada film is set to release in theatres on April 30 and is being marketed as a pan-India film.