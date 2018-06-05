Armaan Kohli’s ex-girlfriend Neeru Randhawa: He is asking me to come back home

Armaan Kohli was last seen on the silver screen in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Armaan Kohli was last seen on the silver screen in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actor Armaan Kohli has once again made it to the headlines. Armaan’s ex-girlfriend and fashion stylist Neeru Randhawa has lodged a complaint against him at Mumbai’s Santacruz police station for allegedly assaulting her physically. After her complaint, a case has been registered under sections 323, 326, 504 and 506.

Neeru also went ahead and narrated the entire incident to Bombay Times. In her interview, she revealed that the two who have been together since 2015 had an argument over a trivial issue after which Armaan ended up beating her. She recalled, “The argument started on a frivolous matter. I manage Armaan’s villa in Goa, which is often rented out, and had made a booking for a client. However, the client had made the payment to the villa staff and when Armaan asked me about the money, I told him that I will ask the staff to transfer it. Suddenly, he started verbally abusing me. Before I realised what was happening, he caught me by my hair and banged my head against the floor. I begged him to allow me to go to the hospital, promising that I wouldn’t approach the police. The wound was so deep that I had to undergo a surgery. The doctor told me that the scar would be visible even after the surgery, as the assault has damaged my skin tissues.” Continuing, she added, “Armaan has been sending me text messages since Sunday, asking me to come back home, and he is even promising to marry me right away, but I have had enough!”

Going further, Neeru also revealed that this was not the first time that she was assaulted by the ill-tempered actor. “He had assaulted me in February this year, and nearly broke my nose. This relationship has been a huge mistake, but I continued to give him chances despite being warned by friends and family,” said Neeru. Though the couple has been together for quite some time now, nobody knew about the relationship. To this Neeru revealed, “We have been seen together at events, but Armaan never made our relationship official. He wanted to keep it under wraps and I didn’t really care about it. He has had a string of relationships where the girls have often accused him of abuse, so I thought he didn’t want to put me out there to be judged. I took care of his house and put up with his bratty attitude.”

Armaan was last seen on the silver screen in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and his stint on the television reality show Bigg Boss in 2013 made him a household name. His relationship with co-contestant Tanisha Mukerji became a talking point on the show.

